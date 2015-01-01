पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली के खास डेजर्ट्स:शेफ रेणू दलाल बता रही हैं दीपावली की खास डिश, कहती हैं- खाने को कई तरीके से बनाना मां से सीखा

26 मिनट पहलेलेखक: शाहीन अंसारी
रेणू कहती हैं कि मेरी मां भी हर बार दिवाली पर ऐसी कई चीजें बनाना पसंद करती थीं, जो स्वादिष्ट होने के साथ ही हेल्दी भी हों।
  • रेणूू ने बताया- जब मैं छोटी थी, तब मैंने मम्मी के साथ एक कुकिंग क्लास भी जॉइन की थी, उन्हीं दिनों कुकिंग में इंट्रेस्ट बढ़ा
  • कहा- मां ने सिखाया कि मेहमान को एक ही चीज बार-बार खिलाने के बजाय हर बार नया खिलाकर कैसे खुश किया जा सकता है

स्वर्गीय शेफ तरला दलाल फूड इंडस्ट्री में अपनी खास पहचान रखती हैं। फिलहाल इस विरासत को तरला की बेटी रेणू दलाल आगे बढ़ा रही हैं। रेणू खाने में नए एक्सपेरिमेंट पसंद करती हैं। कोरोना काल में फूड इंडस्ट्री में क्या बदलाव होंगे, दिवाली पर अपनी मां की तरह वे क्या बनाना पसंद करती हैं और अपनी कुकिंग बुक्स के जरिये किस तरह नई रेसिपीज रीडर्स के लिए पेश कर रही हैं? ऐसी कई बातें जानिए रेणू दलाल की जुबानी...

रेणू कहती हैं, 'मेरा जन्म मुंबई में हुआ था। बचपन से ही मुझे खेलकूद, पढ़ाई और कुकिंग का शौक था। घर में जब मां नई-नई रेसिपीज बनातीं तो उस वक्त भी मैं उन्हें बहुत ध्यान से हर चीज बनाते हुए देखती थी। जब मैं छोटी थी, तब मैंने मम्मी के साथ एक कुकिंग क्लास भी जॉइन की थी। उन्हीं दिनों मेरी रुचि कुकिंग में बढ़ी।'

रेणू दलाल अब तक दो कुकरी बुक्स लिख चुकी हैं।
उन्होंने कहा, 'अब तक मैंने दो कुकरी बुक लिखी हैं। इनका नाम 'मॉडर्न वेजिटेरियन रेसिपी' और 'सिंपल एंड डिलीशियस वेजिटेरियन रेसिपीज' हैं । इन किताबों के जरिये मैं एक बार फिर अपनी मां के खाने के स्वाद को लोगों के सामने लाना चाहती हूं। इसके अलावा मैं सोशल मीडिया पर रेसिपी के साथ ही खाने को सर्व करने और उसके प्रजेंटेशन के तरीके भी बताती हूं। खाने की सामग्री को बदलकर कैसे एक डिश को डिफरेंट टेस्ट दिया जा सकता है, ये भी मैंने अपने पोस्ट के जरिये लोगों को बताया है।'

'एक ही डिश को कई तरीकों से बनाना और उसे सलीके के साथ डाइनिंग टेबल पर सर्व करना मैंने मां से सीखा है। अगर घर में मेहमान आ रहे हैं तो एक ही चीज बार-बार खिलाने के बजाय उन्हें हर बार नया खिलाकर कैसे खुश किया जा सकता है, ये मुझे मां ने सिखाया। मुझे इस बात की खुशी है कि मैं उनके बताए टिप्स आज भी फॉलो करती हूं।'

रेणू की पहली किताब उनकी मां तरला दलाल को समर्पित थी।
वो कहती हैं, 'मेरी मां भी हर बार दिवाली पर ऐसी कई चीजें बनाना पसंद करती थीं, जो स्वादिष्ट होने के साथ ही हेल्दी भी हों। इस दिवाली कोरोना के बीच मैं लोगों को रोज़ फ्लेवर्ड श्रीखंड और बीटरूट हलवा बनाने की सलाह देती हूं। इससे आपको एकदम नया टेस्ट मिलेगा। ये डेजर्ट पौष्टिक होने की वजह से घर में सबको पसंद भी आएंगे। नमकीन में पालक ढोकला बनाएं। ये कम समय में बन जाता है। लो कैलोरी होने की वजह से भी इसे काफी पसंद किया जाता है।'

'वैसे तो मां की बनाई हर डिश मुझे पसंद है, लेकिन बचपन में वे मेरे लिए केक विद आइसक्रीम और वेफल्स बनाती थीं, इसका लाजवाब स्वाद आज भी मेरी जुबान पर है। अगर हम कोरोना काल के बाद फूड इंडस्ट्री में आए बदलाव की बात करें तो कुछ समय बाद निश्चित रूप से एक बार फिर लोग बाहर का खाना पसंद करने लगेंगे। हाइजीन का ख्याल रखते हुए रेस्टोरेंट अपने कस्टमर्स को बेहतर तरीके से खाना सर्व के साथ ही अन्य सुविधाएं भी उपलब्ध कराएंगे।'

रेणू बताती हैं कि अपनी मां से खाना बनाने का आसान तरीका सीखा।
वो कहती हैं कि मैंने मेरी पहली किताब अपनी मां को समर्पित की। उसमें मैंने इतनी सिंपल रेसिपीज लिखी हैं, जो मेरी मां कम समय में आसानी से बना लेती थीं। इसमें ट्रैवल से लेकर फ्यूजन रेसिपीज हैं। मेरी दूसरी किताब में मैंने ग्लूटेन फ्री और न्यूट्रीशन से भरपूर रेसिपीज को बढ़ावा दिया है। मैंने अपनी बुक्स के जरिये फूड प्रजेंटेशन के बारे में भी रीडर्स को बताया है। सच तो यह है कि मुझे कुकिंग बुक्स लिखना बहुत अच्छा लगता है। अपनी दो किताबों के बाद मैं तीसरी किताब लिखना चाहती हूं। साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर फूड लवर्स के लिए नई रेसिपीज बताना चाहती हूं।

वो बताती हैं, 'आज फूड इंडस्ट्री में महिलाओं के बजाय पुरुष शेफ की संख्या अधिक है। मुझे लगता है इसकी वजह ये है कि एक शेफ को ज्यादा ट्रैवल करना होता है या घर से बाहर ज्यादा वक्त बिताना पड़ता है। घर के बाहर ज्यादा वक्त देने की वजह से महिलाएं शेफ के पेशे को पुरुषों के बजाय कम अपनाती हैं।'

रेणू को इस बात की खुशी है कि वे मां के बताए टिप्स आज भी फॉलो कर रही हैं।
रेणू कहती हैं, 'जो लड़कियां फूड इंडस्ट्री में अपना करिअर बनाना चाहती हैं, उनमें धैर्य होना जरूरी है। आपको खाना बनाने का शौक हो, साथ ही नई डिश और हर डिश के साथ कई तरह के प्रयोग करना भी आपको आना चाहिए। होटल मैंनेजमेंट का कोर्स करके आप अपना रेस्टोरेंट शुरू कर सकती हैं या होटल इंडस्ट्री में नाम कमा सकती हैं।'

