शादी के न्यौते का नया ट्रेंड:तमिल के कपल ने शादी में मेहमानों के लिए खाने की होम डिलिवरी की, चार खूबसूरत बास्केट में खाना भेजकर सबको कर दिया खुश

3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कपल ने अपनी शादी में मेहमानों के लिए न सिर्फ वेबकास्ट का आयोजन किया बल्कि मेहमानों के घर फूड डिलिवरी का अरैंजमेंट भी किया
  • हाल ही में एक ट्विटर यूजर ने इस शादी का इनविटेशन कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया

कोरोना काल के चलते आए दिन शादी में तरह-तरह का बदलाव नजर आ रहा है। कोई शादी के रस्मों-रिवाज को एक ही दिन में पूरा कर रहे हैं तो कहीं वीडियो कॉल के जरिये मेहमानों से दूल्हा-दुल्हन आशीर्वाद लेते नजर आ रहे हैं। इसी बीच तमिल के एक कपल की शादी का खास तरीका सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

तमिल के कपल ने अपनी शादी में मेहमानों के लिए न सिर्फ वेबकास्ट का आयोजन किया बल्कि मेहमानों के घर फूड डिलिवरी का अरैंजमेंट भी किया। हाल ही में एक ट्विटर यूजर ने इस शादी का इनविटेशन कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया। उन्होंने शादी के मेन्यू के डिटेल्स भी साथ में भेजे। शादी में आमंत्रित मेहमानों के घर चार रंग-बिरंगी और खूबसूरत बास्केट भेजी गई।

सोशल मीडिया पर यह पोस्ट वायरल हो रही है। यूजर्स कोरोना काल में शादी के इस आइडिया से बहुत इम्प्रेस हो रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने कहा ये बहुत अच्छा आइडिया है। किसी ने लिखा अगर शादी-ब्याह के दौरान खाने की बर्बादी रोकना है तो इस आइडिया को कोरोना काल के बाद भी अपनाना चाहिए। कपल ने डिलिवर किए फूड के साथ ये भी बताया कि साथ में पैक किए गए केले के पत्ते पर किस जगह कौन सी चीज रखी जा सकती है। एक यूजर ने कहा कि इस बारे में उसे पहले नहीं पता था।

