पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Damayanti Soni Of Chhattisgarh Started Driving Heavy Vehicles To Raise Two Children, She Believes That Women Drive Better Than Men

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उनकी हिम्मत देखकर दंग रह जाते हैं लोग:कभी ड्राइविंग के नाम से डरती थीं दमयंती सोनी, पति के गुजर जाने के बाद दो बच्चों की परवरिश के लिए अब शान से चलाती हैं हैवी व्हीकल्स

37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

57 साल की दमयंती सोनी राजनांदगांव जिले के छोटे से गांव खैरझिटी में रहती हैं। जब वह जेसीबी मशीन जैसा हैवी व्हीकल चलाती हैं तो लोग उन्हें देखते रह जाते हैं। उनके पति भी ड्राइवर थे। जब वह अपने पति को ड्राइविंग करते देखती तो उन्हें डर लगता था। पति के न रहने पर अपने दो बच्चों की परवरिश करना उनके लिए मुश्किल हो गया। तब उन्होंने खुद ड्राइवर बनने के बारे में सोचा। उस वक्त दमयंती के लिए सबसे जरूरी था गाड़ी चलाने का डर दूर करना। कभी ड्राइविंग से डरने वाली दमयंती ने साउथ एशिया कंस्ट्रक्शन इक्विपमेंट एक्सपो में टाटा हिताची कंपनी के बैकहो लोडर के सबसे एडवांस वर्जन को ऑपरेट किया।

इस एक्सपो में दमयंती के परफॉर्मेंस को देखने के बाद बेंगलुरु के भारतीय इंजीनियर्स और फॉरेनर्स ने उन्हें मार्च 2020 में जापान में आयोजित ऑटो एक्सपो के लिए आमंत्रित किया था। लेकिन महामारी की वजह ये यह इवेंट कैंसिल हो गया। दमयंती गुजरात की रहने वाली हैं लेकिन शादी के बाद वे पति के साथ छत्तीसगढ़ चली गई। दमयंती के पति का नाम उत्तम कुमारी सोनी है। दमयंती ये मानती हैं कि महिलाएं पुरुषों से ज्यादा अच्छी ड्राइविंग करती हैं। वे जेसीबी लोडर्स और ट्रक चलाने में भी उनसे आगे रहती हैं।

इसी पेशे को अपनी आजीविका बनाने वाली दमयंती के बच्चे अब बड़े हो गए हैं। उनकी बेटी की शादी गुजरात में हुई है। उनका बेटा इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई कर रहा है। खुद दयमंती ने गुजराती माध्यम से 11 वीं कक्षा तक पढ़ाई की है। वे ये मानती हैं कि अगर उन्हें अपने पति से ड्राइविंग की प्रेरणा नहीं मिलती तो वे इस काम को कभी नहीं कर सकती थीं। दमयंती ने अब तक जो भी कमाया वो बच्चों की पढ़ाई का खर्च उठाने में चला गया। आज भी वे रोज दस घंटे काम करती हैं ताकि बिना किसी की मदद के अपनी आजीविका खुद चला सकें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें