बेटी आई खुशियां लाई:मिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट

19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इन बच्चों की मां केटरी श्वांट ने इसी महीने बेटी को जन्म दिया। इसका नाम मैगी जेन रखा
  • इस बच्ची का वजन 3.4 किलोग्राम है। यह अपने 14 भाईयों की इकलौती बहन है

मिशिगन का एक कपल अपने घर 14 बेटों के जन्म के लिए जाना जाता है। फिलहाल ये कपल एक बार फिर 14 बेटों के बाद पहली बेटी के पैदा होने की वजह से चर्चा में है। इन बच्चों की मां केटरी श्वांट ने इसी महीने बेटी को जन्म दिया। इसका नाम मैगी जेन रखा गया। इस बच्ची का वजन 3.4 किलोग्राम है। यह अपने 14 भाईयों की इकलौती बहन है।

मैगी के पापा जै श्वांट के अनुसार, वे और उनकी पत्नी दोनों की उम्र 45 साल है। वे अपने परिवार में मैगी को शामिल कर बेहद खुश हैं। मर्सी हेल्थ सेंट मैरीज हॉस्पिटल में इस बच्ची के जन्म के बाद एक भव्य आयोजन हुआ। ये कपल एक लाइव प्रोग्राम का आयोजन करता है जिसका नाम '14 आउटडोर्स मेन' है।

मां की गोद में मैगी।
मां की गोद में मैगी।

उनके सबसे बड़े बेटे टेलर श्वांट की उम्र 28 साल है। वे कहते हैं - ''हमारे घर में एक लड़की की कमी थी। जिसके चलते कभी कोई पिंक कलर की चीज घर में नहीं आई। मेरी मां ने भी कभी पिंक कलर के कपड़े नहीं खरीदे। लेकिन मैगी के आने से अब पिंक कलर की चीजें घर में आएंगी। टेलर अपने माता-पिता से कुछ ही दूरी पर 200 एकड़ में बने खेत में रहता है। जल्दी ही उसकी शादी होने वाली है।

मैगी का फोटो।
मैगी का फोटो।

इस कपल ने हाई स्कूल के दिनों में डेटिंग करना शुरू किया। उन्होंने 1993 में शादी की। शादी के बाद इन दोनों ने फेरिस स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़ाई की। ग्रेजुएशन के दिनों में इनके घर तीन बच्चों का जन्म हो चुका था। उसके बाद इन दोनों का परिवार बढ़ता गया। इन बच्चों की मां केटरी ने ग्रैंड वैली स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी से सोशल वर्क में मास्टर्स डिग्री ली। वहीं वेस्टर्न मिशिगन यूनिवर्सिटी के थॉमस एम कूल लॉ स्कूल से जै ने लॉ की डिग्री ली।

