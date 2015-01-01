पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बातें काम की:इस दिवाली स्मार्ट बल्ब से करें सजावट, इन्हें मोबाइल एप से करें कनेक्ट या स्मार्ट स्पीकर से जोड़कर काम में लाएं

34 मिनट पहले
  • अगर आप स्मार्ट बल्ब खरीदना चाह रहे हैं तो यह जरूर ध्यान रखें कि जो भी प्रोडक्ट लें उसमें स्मार्ट शेड्यूलिंग जरूर हो
  • नौ से 12 वॉट के स्मार्ट बल्ब पर्याप्त रोशनी देते हैं, जितना ज्यादा वॉट उतनी अधिक रोशनी

दीपावली की सजावट में इस साल स्मार्ट बल्ब अहम रोल निभाएंगे। वजह साफ है कि अब इनकी कीमत सभी की पहुंच में आने लगी है और खूबियां तो इनमें तमाम हैं। जानिए, स्मार्ट बल्ब से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें।

1. स्मार्ट बल्ब सामान्य बल्ब से काफी अलग होता है। इनमें आमतौर पर एलईडी का उपयोग होता है जिनकी उम्र आम बल्ब की तुलना में अधिक होती है। इसी वजह से यह कम बिजली की खपत में ज्यादा रोशनी देते हैं। इन्हें आम सॉकेट में ही लगाया जा सकता है।

2. इन्हें मोबाइल एप से तो कनेक्ट कर ही सकते हैं, स्मार्ट स्पीकर से भी आसानी से जोड़ा जा सकता है। एमेजॉन इको, गूगल नेक्स्ट, एपल होमपॉड जैसे किसी भी प्रोडक्ट से इन्हें कनेक्ट कर सकते हैं। हर बल्ब के लिए अलग प्रोग्रामिंग इसमें संभव है, इसलिए पूरे घर की रोशनी को एक जगह बैठे-बैठे कंट्रोल कर सकते हैं। वाई-फाई कनेक्शन इनके लिए जरूरी होता है।

3. स्मार्ट बल्ब रंग बदल सकता है, रोशनी को कम या ज्यादा कर सकता है। आपके बोलने पर ऑन या ऑफ भी हो सकता है। इन्हें टाइमर लगाकर भी ऑन-ऑफ किया जा सकता है। हर जगह के अनुसार उनका उपयोग बदल सकता है। जैसे बेडरूम में सोते समय आप लेटे-लेटे ही ‘एलेक्सा’ से इसे बंद करवा सकते हैं। इसी तरह आंगन में इसे लगा रखा है तो किसी आहट पर अपने कमरे से ही इसे स्मार्ट स्पीकर की मदद से ऑन करवा सकते हैं। यह आपके इशारों पर काम करता है।

4. अगर आप स्मार्ट बल्ब खरीदना चाह रहे हैं तो यह जरूर ध्यान रखें कि जो भी प्रोडक्ट लें उसमें स्मार्ट शेड्यूलिंग जरूर हो, जिससे उन्हें मनचाहे समय पर ऑफ या ऑन किया जा सके। दूसरी महत्वपूर्ण बात यह कि इसमें मल्टीपल लाइटिंग ऑप्शन होना चाहिए जिससे आप वॉर्म, कूल जैसे माहौल बदल सकें।

5. नौ से 12 वॉट के स्मार्ट बल्ब पर्याप्त रोशनी देते हैं, जितना ज्यादा वॉट उतनी अधिक रोशनी। इनकी कीमत 400 रुपए से शुरू होकर 1100 तक हो सकती है। ऑनलाइन खरीदेंगे तो अच्छे डिस्काउंट मिल सकते हैं।

