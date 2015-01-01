पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Do The Rest Of The Diwali Decoration, Decorate String Lights Or Table Lamps Around The Furniture.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हैप्पी दिवाली:इस त्योहार की बची हुई सजावट यूं करें पूरी, फर्नीचर के आसपास स्ट्रिंग लाइट्स लपेंटें या टेबल लैंप को सजाएं इससे

मानसी पुजारा, बेंगलुरूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घर में साइड यूनिट्स और कैबिनेट्स पर भी स्ट्रिंग लाइट्स सजा दें
  • अपनी कोई पुरानी शियर साड़ी या दुपट्टा लेकर उसे बिल्कुल नए अंदाज में घर के किसी कोने में या किसी खाली दीवार पर सजा दें

दीपावली को फेस्टिवल ऑफ लाइट्स भी कहा जाता है। ऐसे में सजावट के लिए चमचमाती रोशनी का इस्तेमाल तो होना ही चाहिए। स्ट्रिंग लाइट्स के साथ घर के हर कोने को जगमगाया जा सकता है।

1. केवल मेन गेट पर ही नहीं, घर के हर कमरे के दरवाजों और खिड़कियों पर स्ट्रिंग लाइट्स लगा दें। इस तरह आप दिवाली को घर के अंदर लेकर आ सकते हैं। इन्हें दरवाजे के बॉर्डर पर लपेटा जा सकता है। इनकी मद्धम रोशनी आपके पूरे घर को रोशन करेगी।

2. फर्नीचर के आसपास स्ट्रिंग लाइट्स लपेट सकते हैं कि ड्रेसिंग टेबल से लेकर डाइनिंग टेबल तक घर में रोशनी दिखाई दे। चाहें तो एक दिन के लिए लिविंग रूम में एक लंबा मिरर रख दें और इस पर स्ट्रिंग लाइट्स लगा दें। पूरा घर चमक उठेगा।

3. घर में साइड यूनिट्स और कैबिनेट्स पर भी स्ट्रिंग लाइट्स सजा दें। लकड़ी का कोई पुराना फ्रेम रखा है तो फ्रेम में किसी पेड़ की शाखाएं लगाकर उस पर स्ट्रिंग लाइट्स लगा दें। यह इस स्थिति में जलाने पर बेहद खूबसूरत लगेंगी।

4. पर्दों पर भी स्ट्रिंग लाइट्स लपेट सकते हैं। भारी पर्दों को साइड में कर लें और हल्के ट्रांसपरेंट कर्टन्स को बीच में रखें। इन पर स्ट्रिंग लाइट्स लंबाई में गिरा दें। पर्दे के ठीक सामने एक बड़ा कैंडल स्टैंड रखें जिस पर कुछ कैंडल्स जलाकर रख दें।

5. अपनी कोई पुरानी शियर साड़ी या दुपट्टा लेकर उसे बिल्कुल नए अंदाज में घर के किसी कोने में या किसी खाली दीवार पर सजा दें। पूरे दुपट्टे पर स्ट्रिंग लाइट्स लगा दें।

यह भी पढ़ें :

हैप्पी दिवाली:इसेंशियल ऑइल्स मिलाकर तैयार होती हैं अरोमा थैरेपी कैंडल्स, ये मूड लिफ्टर्स होती हैं, इससे रेस्पिरेट्री सिस्टम को नुकसान नहीं होता

दिवाली के खास डेजर्ट्स:शेफ रेणू दलाल बता रही हैं दीपावली की खास डिश, कहती हैं- खाने को कई तरीके से बनाना मां से सीखा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें