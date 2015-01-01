पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Dr. Khwala Of Arabia Traveled To 7 Continents In 3 Days, Name Recorded In Guinness Book Of World Records

तय किया जिंदगी का सबसे मुश्किल सफर:अरब की डॉ. ख्वाला ने 3 दिन में 7 महाद्वीपों की यात्रा की, गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज हुआ नाम

34 मिनट पहले
  34 मिनट पहले
  • संयुक्त अरब अमीरात की रहने वाली ख्वाला के इस रिकॉर्ड की घोषणा गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड डे के अवसर पर हुई
  • ख्वाला की यह यात्रा 13 फरवरी को पूरी हुई। महामारी का दौर शुरू होने से पहले वे अपनी यात्रा पूरी कर चुकी थीं

गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स की ऑफिशियल साइट के अनुसार, सोलो ट्रेवलर डॉ. ख्वाला अलरोमेथी दुनिया की पहली ऐसी महिला हैं जिन्होंने 3 दिन, 14 घंटे, 46 मिनट और 48 सेकंड में 7 महाद्वीपों की यात्रा कर रिकॉर्ड कायम किया है। संयुक्त अरब अमीरात की रहने वाली ख्वाला के इस रिकॉर्ड की घोषणा गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड डे के अवसर पर हुई।

ख्वाला की यह यात्रा 13 फरवरी को पूरी हुई। महामारी का दौर शुरू होने से पहले वे अपनी यात्रा पूरी कर चुकी थीं। ख्वाला ने यह सफर विभिन्न देशों के कल्चर जानने के लिए किया। वे ये साबित करना चाहती हैं कि अरब के लोग भी अन्य देशों की तरह रिकॉर्ड कायम कर सकते हैं।

गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड की साइट पर मुस्कुराती हुई ख्वाला के कई फोटोज देखे जा सकते हैं। दुनिया की खूबसूरत जगह के सामने खड़े होकर हिजाब पहने ख्वाला ने अपने कई फोटो खिंचवाएं जिन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया गया है। हालांकि ख्वाला के लिए तीन दिन में इतना लंबा सफर करना बिल्कुल आसान नहीं था। वे कहती हैं इस काम में बहुत धैर्य की जरूरत होती है। एयरपोर्ट पर बैठकर प्लेन का लंबा इंतजार करना और उसके बाद घंटो प्लेन में गुजारना भी आसान नहीं है।

ख्वाला के अनुसार, अगर महिलाओं को सपोर्ट मिले तो उनके लिए कुछ भी करना मुश्किल नहीं है। वे जो चाहे कर सकती हैं। वे अपनी इस कामयाबी का क्रेडिट दोस्तों और अपने परिवार को देती हैं। ख्वाला को मिला गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड उन्होंने अपने देश और समाज को समर्पित किया है। वे चाहती हैं कि उनके काम से प्रेरित होकर अधिकांश लोग इस तरह की यात्रा करने के लिए प्रेरित हों।

