पढ़ाई की लगन हो तो ऐसी:केरल की डॉ. के एस त्रिसा ने 12 पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट और डिप्लोमा सर्टिफिकेट कोर्स किए, भारत में इतने पीजी कोर्स करने वाली पहली महिला बनीं

15 मिनट पहले
पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट और डिप्लोमा कोर्स करके भी आप किस तरह वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बना सकते हैं, ये बात डॉ. के एस त्रिसा की पढ़ाई के प्रति लगन देखकर पता चलती है। यूनिवर्सल रिकॉर्ड फोरम ने त्रिसा को 12 पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट और डिप्लोमा सर्टिफिकेट कोर्स एक साथ करने वाली भारत की पहली महिला घोषित किया है। उन्हें ये पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट सर्टिफिकेट अलग-अलग यूनिवर्सिटी से विभिन्न विषयों में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट कोर्स करने के लिए मिले।

उन्होंने इन कोर्सेस के लिए इंग्लिश लिटरेचर, संस्कृत लिटरेचर, संगीत के तीनों रूपों, भरतनाट्यम, योगा, सोशियोलॉजी और पब्लिक एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन जैसे विषय चुनें। वे पिछले तीन दशकों से कालिकट गर्ल्स हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल में टीचर रहीं। उसके बाद बाबूराज मेमोरियल म्युजिकल एकेडमी में प्रिंसिपल के पद पर नियुक्त हुईं।

उन्होंने अब तक एक नॉवेल और एक कविता पर आधारित किताब भी लिखी है। फिलहाल वे अपने दूसरे नॉवेल को लिखने में व्यस्त हैं। त्रिसा के म्युजिक और डांस पर आधारित पेपर भी पब्लिश हुए हैं। उन्होंने केरल की कलामंडलम डीम्ड यूनिवर्सिटी से म्यूजिक में डॉक्टरेट की उपाधि प्राप्त की है। उनके तीन बच्चे हैं। वे अपने पति रिटायर्ड सेंट्रल एक्साइज कमिश्नर पी सी कारिया के साथ रहती हैं।

