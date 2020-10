View this post on Instagram

At Dragonfly Experience, we get high on life with partying, but we make sure you're all safe! Presenting #HighSafetyPartyPods to you! Now, party with your trusted tribe amidst the eccentric vibes and spectacular Pan Asian delights. 4 PM - 1 AM Reserve your evening with us: 7303759995 . . . #ExperienceDragonfly #ExperienceCuisine #HighEnergyMode #DragonflyExperience #DragonflyExperienceDelhi #Aerocity #NewDelhi #HighEnergy #Food #PanAsian #Manga #cocktails

