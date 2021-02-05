पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Due To 9 year old Eli Tumblin, Rules Of Insurance Companies Will Change, Eli Act Made In America

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बच्चों के हित में कानून बनाने के लिए प्रेरित किया:9 साल की एली टम्बलिन के कारण बीमा कंपनियों का नियम बदलेगा, अमेरिका में बना एली एक्ट

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महज नौ साल की एली टम्बलिन ने अमेरिकी सरकार को बहरेपन के शिकार बच्चों के हित में कानून बनाने के लिए प्रेरित कर दिया है। एली के प्रयासों के बाद अब बीमा कंपनियों को अपनी पॉलिसी में बहरेपन से संबंधित उपकरणों को अनिवार्य रूप से कवर करना होगा। जल्द ही अमेरिका में इस पर कानून बन जाएगा। एली को सुनने में परेशानी होती थी। जन्म से ही वह माइक्रोशिया नाम की दुर्लभ बीमारी की शिकार थीं, इसमें कान का बाहरी हिस्सा पूरी तरह विकसित नहीं हो पाता, इससे सही सुनाई नहीं देता।

2019 में जब स्कूल टीचर ने उन्हें समाज में बदलाव लाने के लिए कुछ लिखने को कहा, तो नन्ही एली ने कोलोराडो के कांग्रेसमैन जो नेगूस को पत्र लिखकर अपनी और अपने जैसे बच्चों की परेशानी के बारे में बताया। एली ने लिखा कि बच्चों को सुनने में होने वाली परेशानी का हल एक उपकरण और ऑपरेशन है। इसके लिए बोन एंकर हियरिंग एड (बाहा) प्रत्यारोपित करवाना होता है। इस उपकरण की कीमत लगभग 7 लाख रुपए है। लेकिन अधिकांश बीमा कंपनियां उस उपकरण को अपने कवरेज में शामिल नहीं करतीं।

एली ने कहा कि कई जरूरतमंद परिवार इसका खर्च नहीं उठा पाते।एली का पत्र मिलने के बाद जो नेगूस ने एली के नाम से ‘एली एक्ट एचआर 477’ बनाया। हालांकि इस एक्ट को कानून की शक्ल देना अभी बाकी है। कानून बनने के बाद इंश्योरेंस कंपनियों को बच्चों के कॉकलियर इंप्लांट समेत, बाहा जैसे उपकरण को कवरेज में शामिल करना अनिवार्य हो जाएगा। इस कवरेज में इन उपकरणों को बाद में बदलना, सर्जरी और इससे जुड़े खर्च भी शामिल किए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजस्थान में 100 रु. हुई पेट्रोल की कीमत, भोपाल में 97.25 रु. और मुंबई में 95.75 रु. लीटर बिक रहा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें