Jun 17, 2020
लंबे समय से बार्बी डॉल सौंदर्य के नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित करते देखी जा रही हैं। बार्बी का हर रूप बच्चों के साथ-साथ बड़ों को भी प्रभावित करता है। पिछले कुछ सालों के दौरान मार्केट में बार्बी के जो नए कलेक्शन आ रहे हैं उनमें बिना बालों वाली डॉल, सांवले रंग की और आर्टिफिशियल पैरों वाली बार्बी लॉन्च की गई है।
गुड मॉर्निंग अमेरिका की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कैलिफोर्निया में रहने वाली 56 साल की महिला ने बार्बी का नया कलेक्शन लॉन्च किया है। इस महिला ने अपन क्रिएशन के जरिये पिछले कुछ महीनों से सारी दुनिया में फैली महामारी की वजह से जो लोग क्वारेंटाइन में हैं, उनके हाल को बयां िकया है। इसे "क्वारेंटाइन बार्बी' का नाम दिया गया है।
बार्बी डॉल के सेट में उन्होंने सेनिटेशन वर्कर, मेडिसिन, ग्रॉसरी शॉप ओनर्स को भी जगह दी है। इन सेट में बार्बी घर में एंजॉय करते हुए, मूवी देखते हुए, कुकिंग करते हुए भी दिख रही है। किसी सेट में वह जूम कॉल अटैंड कर रही है ते कहीं गार्डनिंग या स्ट्रेची पैंट पहने हुए भी देखी जा सकती है। इस तरह वे सभी काम जो क्वारेंटाइन में रहते हुए किए जा रहे हैं, उन्हें बार्बी के रूप में दिखाने का प्रयास सराहनीय है।
1. इस सेट में बार्बी ग्रॉसरी शॉप वर्कर के रूप में दिखाई दे रही है। कुछ स्नैक्स और ड्रिंक्स के साथ उसने हाथ में गलव्स और चेहरे पर मास्क पहना है।
2. हेल्थ केयर प्रोफेशनल्स के सम्मान में इस बार्बी को क्रिएट किया गया है। वे प्रोफेशनल्स जो दिन-रात लोगों की सेवा में लगे हुए हैं।
3. सेनिटेशन वर्कर को महामारी के बीच सफाई का ध्यान रखने वाले हीरो के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है। वे अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर सड़कों से लेकर अस्पताल की सफाई कर रहे हैं।
4. घर में रहते हुए स्ट्रेची पैंट में चिल करते हुए बार्बी डॉल बच्चों के बीच काफी लोकप्रिय हो रही है। इस तरह की पैंट घर में हर वक्त काफी कंफर्टेबल होती हैं। फिर चाहे आप यूनो या सूडोकू खेलें या नाश्ता करें।