Which Hero should I make next? These are the two I've made so far. •Pandemic Hero Health Care Worker Barbie Includes: Mask, Lab Coat, X-Ray, Scrubs, Medical Chart, Medication, Thermometer, Stethoscope, Sphygmomanometer, Hot-Water Bottle #healthcareworker •Pandemic Hero - Sanitation Worker Barbie Doing The Dirty Job of Picking Up Trash Includes: Waste & Recycle Cans Plus Tiny Garbage #barbiegetsreal #Pandemicworker #essentialworker #dirtyjobs #sanitationworker

A post shared by Grandma Gets Real (@grandmagetsreal) on May 27, 2020 at 5:31am PDT