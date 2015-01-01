पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Easy Way To Make Deep Potato In Short Time, Fry It By Adding Spices And Serve With Coriander Leaves

आज क्या बनाऊं:कम समय में डीप पोटैटो बनाने का आसान तरीका, इसे मसाला डालकर भूनें और हरा धनिया डालकर सर्व करें

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रेशर कुकर में एक बड़ा चम्मच तेल गर्म करें, जीरा, काली मिर्च, लौंग, अदरक और हरी मिर्च डालकर तड़काएं, फिर टमाटर का पेस्ट डालकर चलाएं
  • आलू डालें और कुकर का ढक्कन बंद करें, एक सीटी आने पर आंच बंद करें, जब कुकर ठंडा हो जाए, तो ढक्कन खोलकर ऊपर से गरम मसाला, हरा धनिया डालकर परोसें
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें