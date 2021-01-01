पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Engineering Student Rosie Behera Becomes A Laborer For College Fees, After Getting The Matter On Social Media, Now Help From Administration

मजदूरी करके घर चला रहा परिवार:कॉलेज की फीस के लिए इंजीनियरिंग छात्रा रोजी बेहरा बनी मजदूर, सोशल मीडिया पर मामला आने के बाद अब मिलेगी प्रशासन की मदद

8 मिनट पहले
पुरी में रहने वाली इंजीनियरिंग छात्रा रोजी बेहरा कॉलेज की फीस भरने के लिए मनरेगा मजदूर बनने को मजबूर हो गई। वह पिछले तीन हफ्ते से महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण रोजगार गारंटी योजना के तहत बनने वाली सड़क परियोजना में मिट्टी उठाने का काम कर रही हैं। मजदूरी से मिले पैसों से वह डिप्लोमा प्रमाण पत्र हासिल करने के लिए 24,500 रुपये की राशि जमा करना चाहती हैं।

रोजी ने बताया कि फीस न भर पाने के चलते कॉलेज ने उसे प्रमाण पत्र देने से मना कर दिया है। उसने कहा - ''मेरे पास पैसे नहीं होने की वजह से कॉलेज में मुझे डिप्लोमा नहीं मिला। मैंने कॉलेज प्रशासन और स्थानीय विधायक से भी इस बारे में बात की लेकिन कुछ नहीं हुआ। उसके बाद मेरे पास मजदूरी करने के अलावा कोई और चारा नहीं था''। इससे पहले दसवीं कक्षा में अच्छे नंबर लाने की वजह से रोजी को स्कॉलरशिप मिली। उसने बरूनी इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग एंड टेक्नोलॉजी, खोरधा में एडमिशन ले लिया। रोजी की मदद करने के लिए उसकी छोटी बहन भी मजदूर कर रही है। इस होनहार लड़की के माता-पिता मजूदरी करके घर का खर्च चलाते हैं।

हालांकि रोजी के अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग का होने की वजह से सरकार उनकी पूरी कॉलेज की फीस भर रही है। लेकिन इसमें होस्टल और बस की फीस शामिल नहीं है। ये फीस भरने के लिए रोजी को अपने परिवार के साथ मजदूरी करना पड़ रहा है। मामला सोशल मीडिया पर आने के बाद प्रशासन सक्रिय हुआ। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि रोजी को प्रमाण पत्र भी दिलाया जाएगा। साथ ही अन्य आर्थिक मदद भी मिलेगी।

