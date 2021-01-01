पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Ex Senator Bernie Sanders Glove Maker Jane Ellis Discusses Worldwide, Getting Glove Orders From All Over The World

टीचर बनी सेलिब्रिटी:पूर्व सीनेटर बर्नी सैंडर्स के दस्ताने बनाने वाली जेन एलिस की दुनिया भर में चर्चा, इन्हें दस्ताने बनाने के ऑर्डर सारी दुनिया से मिल रहे हैं

35 मिनट पहले
20 जनवरी को अमेरिका के नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति-उपराष्ट्रपति का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह था। इस आयोजन के बाद बाइडेन और कमला हैरिस ने जितनी सुर्खियां बटोरीं, लगभग उतनी ही सुर्खियां पूर्व सीनेटर बर्नी सैंडर्स ने बटोरीं। इसका कारण था- सैंडर्स के दस्ताने या मिटेंस। एक न्यूज रिपोर्टर की सैंडर्स के पहनावे और दस्तानों पर नजर गई थी। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उनका पहनावा वायरल हो गया। यहां तक कि लोग मीम बनाकर इसे शेयर करने लगे। लेकिन अब इन दस्तानों को बनाने वाली स्कूली शिक्षक जेन एलिस खबरों में हैं।

अमेरिका के वैरमॉन्ट में दूसरी कक्षा में पढ़ाने वाली शिक्षक को ऐसे ही दस्ताने बनाने के ढेर सारे ऑर्डर सारी दुनिया से मिल रहे हैं। एलिस वैरमॉन्ट में सेलिब्रिटी बन गई हैं। एलिस बताती हैं कि सालभर पहले उन्होंने सैंडर्स को ये दस्ताने भेंट किए थे। उन्हें अंदाजा नहीं था कि यही दस्ताने उन्हें सेलेब बना देंगे। वैरमॉन्ट की टेडी बियर कंपनी ने इन दस्तानों को ‘बर्नी मिटेंस’ नाम दिया है। और एलिस को बड़ी संख्या में इनका उत्पादन करने का जिम्मा सौंपा है। हालांकि राहत की बात यह है कि एलिस को दस्ताने खुद नहीं बनाने होंगे।

वह कंपनी के कर्मचारियों को इसका प्रशिक्षण देंगी। इससे होने वाली आमदनी का एक हिस्सा सामाजिक कामों के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। वैरमॉन्ट की मेक ए विश नाम की चैरिटेबल संस्था ने भी इन दस्तानों के जरिए सामाजिक कामों के लिए 14.5 करोड़ रुपए जुटा लिए हैं।

