चर्चा में:मशहूर डेटिंग एप ने इंस्टाग्राम मॉडल लूना बेना पर लगाया प्रतिबंध, यहां उनकी खूबसूरती बनी परेशानी की वजह

8 मिनट पहले
  • लूना का कहना है कि उस वक्त उनके लिए इस एप पर हिट होने की वजह से कई मैरिज प्रपोजल आए। लाखों लोग उनकी खूबसूरती की तारीफ करते नहीं थकते
  • ऐसे भी कई लोग थे जो उनसे मिलने की चाहत पूरी करने के लिए उन्हें मुंहमांगी कीमत देने को तैयार थे

इंस्टाग्राम मॉडल लूना बेना का दावा है कि डेटिंग एप टिंडर ने उनके खूबसूरत फोटोज को फेक बताया। लूना ने इस एप को 2017 में जॉइन किया था। लूना का कहना है कि उनके लिए इस एप पर हिट होने की वजह से कई मैरिज प्रपोजल आए। लाखों लोग उनकी खूबसूरती की तारीफ करते नहीं थकते।

ऐसे भी कई लोग थे जो उनसे मिलने की चाहत पूरी करने के लिए उन्हें मुंहमांगी कीमत देने को तैयार थे। इस ऐप से जुड़ने के बाद लोग उनकी फोटो चुराकर अकाउंट्स बनाने लगे। टिंडर के अलावा फेसबुक पर भी उनकी फोटो को चुराकर फेक अकाउंट बनाया गया। इसे लाखों लोग फॉलो करते हैं।

लूना को अपनी खूबसूरती की भारी कीमत चुकानी पड़ी है। कई लोग उन्हें टिंडर के माध्यम से न मिलने की वजह से धमकी भी दे चुके हैं। लूना कहती हैं - 'ये बिल्कुल गलत है कि लोग मेरे नाम की फेक प्रोफाइल बनाते हैं और फिर इससे कमाई भी करते हैं'।

लूना की दिक्कत उस वक्त बढ़ी जब उनके कई फेक अकाउंट्स के चलते यह पता लगा पाना मुश्किल हो गया है कि उनका कौन सा अकाउंट असली है और कौन सा नकली। जब लूना इस डेटिंग एप पर अपने ओरिजिनल अकाउंट बनाने की कोशिश करती हैं तो टिंडर इसे फेक प्रोफाइल समझकर ब्लॉक कर देता है। फिलहाल लूना खुद को इस ख्याल के साथ तसल्ली दे रही हैं कि इंटरनेट पर इस डेटिंग एप के अलावा भी पैसे कमाने और शोहरत पाने के कई तरीके हैं।

