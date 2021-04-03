पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्ल्ड कैंसर डे:कैंसर सर्वाइवर मुंबई की फैशन डिजाइनर मनाली जगताप, इलाज के दौरान भी ड्रेस डिजाइन करती रहीं, हर हाल में खुश रहकर इस बीमारी को हराया

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुंबई की फैशन डिजाइनर मनाली जगताप कैंसर पेशेंट के लिए मिसाल हैं। पिछले साल इस डिजाइनर की 12 कीमोथैरेपी हुईं। अब वह एक बार फिर अपनी डिजाइनिंग के हुनर से लोगों को प्रभावित कर रही हैं। इस साल वर्ल्ड कैंसर डे पर मनाली सभी कैंसर पेशेंट को जिंदगी से हार न मानकर संघर्ष करते हुए आगे बढ़ने की प्रेरणा देती हैं। अप्रैल 2018 में मनाली को पता चला कि उसे यूटरस में एक सिस्ट है। इसकी वजह से हर महीने हैवी ब्लीडिंग होने लगा। वे इसे सर्जरी करवाकर रिमूव करना चाहती थी लेकिन जब बायोप्सी हुई तो पता चला कि उन्हें कैंसर है। क्लीनिकल भाषा में इसे एंड्रोमेट्रियल स्ट्रोमल सारकोमा कहा जाता है।

मनाली को कैंसर का पता चलने से उसके परिवार में सभी परेशान थे। उन्हीं दिनों वे एक फैशन शो के लिए दुबई जाने वाली थी। उनके पैरेंट्स ने कैंसर होने की बात मनाली से छिपाकर रखी लेकिन उनके उदास चेहरों को देखकर उसे ये समझने में देर नहीं लगी कि उसकी जांच की रिपोर्ट नॉर्मल नहीं आई है। इससे पहले मनाली के परिवार में किसी को कैंसर नहीं हुआ था। इसलिए इस बीमारी का पता चलना उनके लिए भी कम शॉकिंग नहीं था।

मनाली जानती थी कि उनके साथ कुछ भी हो सकता है। इसलिए वे परिवार के साथ खुश रहते हुए अपने जिंदगी को एंजॉय करना चाहती थी। वे भविष्य की चिंता करने के बजाय हर दिन को खुशहाल बिताना चाहती थी। मनाली ने इस बीमारी के दौरान भी अपनी सोच को सकारात्मक बनाए रखा। वे कहती हैं मेरा परिवार और दोस्त ही मेरी ताकत हैं। वे मानती हैं कि कैंसर न सिर्फ शारीरिक बल्कि मानसिक रूप से भी आपको धीरे-धीरे खत्म कर देता है। आपके बाल झड़ जाते हैं और खूबसूरती कम होने लगती है।

इन हालातें के बीच भी मनाली अपने क्लाइंट के लिए ड्रेस डिजाइनिंग करती रहीं जिनमें कई सेलिब्रिटीज भी शामिल हैं। मनाली कैंसर के मरीजों से कहना चाहती हैं - ''कैंसर एक सजा नहीं है। इसलिए इस बीमारी का पता चलने पर भी निराशा को हावी मत होने दो। यकीनन ईश्वर ने आपके लिए कुछ अच्छा सोच रखा होगा''।

