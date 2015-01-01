पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी में पहनें कुछ खास:सुपर स्टाइलिश लहंगा लुक के लिए मौनी रॉय को करें फॉलो, वेडिंग सीजन में गर्ल्स के लिए है ये परफेक्ट ऑप्शन

21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अगर आप रेड और गोल्डन जैसे कलर से बोर हो गईं हैं तो इस बार कुछ डिफरेंट ट्राय करें
  • फ्लोरल प्रिंट लहंगे कभी आउट ऑफ फैशन नहीं होते, ये मौनी ने अपने लेटेस्ट फ्लोरल लहंगे से साबित कर दिया है

कोरोना काल के बीच कम लोगों में ही सही लेकिन शादी-ब्याह का सीजन जारी है। इस बार गर्ल्स हर बार की तरह एथनिक वियर के तौर पर सबसे ज्यादा लहंगा पसंद कर रही हैं। ऐसी ही लड़कियों के लिए एक से बढ़कर एक लहंगे में स्टाइल फ्लॉन्ट करने वाली मौनी रॉय इंस्पिरेशन बनी हैं। उनके ये तीन लहंगा लुक आपके लिए परफेक्ट हैं।

अगर आप रेड और गोल्डन जैसे कलर से बोर हो गईं हैं तो इस बार कुछ डिफरेंट ट्राय करें। इस लिहाज से आपके लिए फ्लोरल थ्रेड से बुना गया ग्रे लहंगा बेहतर है। इसके साथ चेरी रेड लिपस्टिक आप पर सूट करेगी। आप ओपन हेयर स्टाइल बनाएं और चांदबाली पहनकर महफिल में छा जाएं। मैचिंग नेट दुपट्‌टा भी आपके लुक को बढ़ाने में यकीनन मदद करेगा।

फ्लोरल प्रिंट लहंगे कभी आउट ऑफ फैशन नहीं होते, ये मौनी ने अपने लेटेस्ट फ्लोरल लहंगे से साबित कर दिया है। मौनी ने यह लहंगा उर्वशी सेठी के लेबल पिछिका से लिया है। ये लहंगा ऑर्गेंजा सिल्क से बना हुआ है, वहीं इसका ब्लाउज सिल्क मेड है। इसके दुपट्‌टे को प्योर शिफॉन से बनाया गया है। इसे ब्राइड्स की सहेलियों के साथ ही ब्राइड खुद भी पहनकर सबसे खास नजर आ सकती है।

पिंक कलर का बांधनी लहंगा आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा सकता है। इसके साथ प्लेन ब्लाउज खूबसूरत लग रहा है। लहंगे से मैच करता हुआ दुपट्‌टा और हेयर स्टाइल के तौर पर बन बनाकर इंगेजमेंट से लेकर वेडिंग पार्टी में तारीफ पाई जा सकती है। अगर आप ब्राइड हैं और इसे पहन रही हैं तो मांग टीका, चौकर और लहंगे से मैच करते हुए झुमके पहनकर महफिल की शान बन सकती हैं।

