पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • For Those Who Are Craving For These Flight Meals, EG Jet Airline Started Food Home Delivery, Crew Members Seen Following Social Distancing

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एक नई पहल:इन फ्लाइट डाइनिंग को तरस रहे लोगों के लिए ईजी जेट एयरलाइन ने शुरू की फूड होम डिलीवरी, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते नजर आ रहे क्रू मेंबर

15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • होम डिलिवरी के दौरान इन क्रू मेंबर्स का ड्रेसिंग सेंस भी तारीफ के काबिल है।
  • ये सभी ऑरेंज फेस मास्क पहने हुए और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते नजर आते हैं।

कोरोना की वजह से उड़ानों पर प्रतिबंध लगने से कई लोग इन फ्लाइट डाइनिंग के लिए तरस रहे हैं। ऐसे ही लोगों के लिए ब्रिटेन की एयरलाइन ईजी जेट ने फूड होम डिलीवरी सेवा शुरू की है। इसमें विमान की ट्रॉली पर वही खाद्य पदार्थ होते हैं जो उड़ान के दौरान सर्व किए जाते हैं। इन्हें सर्व करने वाले क्रू की ड्रेस में होते हैं। अनुरोध करने पर वे सेफ्टी रूटीन भी करते दिखाते हैं।

ईजी जेट के बॉस इसे क्रू मेंबर को एक्टिव रखने का आसान तरीका मानते हैं। ईजी जेट के कैबिन सर्विस की डायरेक्टर टीना मिल्टन ने बताया - ''लॉकडाउन के बाद से हमारे क्रू मेंबर्स कस्टमर को सर्विस देना मिस कर रहे थे। इसलिए ये ट्रायल हमारे लिए एक अच्छा अवसर है। इसके जरिये एक बार फिर हमें कस्टमर्स की सेवा का मौका मिला है। इसलिए हमारी यही कोशिश है कि हम कस्टमर को अच्छी सर्विस दे सकें। उसके बाद नए साल में एक बार फिर हम कस्टमर्स को अपनी फ्लाइट के जरिये सेवाएं देंगे''।

फिलहाल दी जाने वाली होम डिलिवरी सर्विस के लिए ये एयरलाइन किसी तरह का चार्ज नहीं लेती। होम डिलिवरी के दौरान इन क्रू मेंबर्स का ड्रेसिंग सेंस भी तारीफ के काबिल है। ये सभी ऑरेंज फेस मास्क पहने हुए और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते नजर आते हैं। इस तरह इस क्रिसमस वे लोगों के बीच खाने के जरिये ही सही पर खुशियां जरूर बांट रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशाह के बंगाल दौरे से पहले TMC विधायक शुभेंदु का इस्तीफा, भाजपा ने कहा- आना चाहें तो स्वागत है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें