View this post on Instagram

An Indian love song (excerpt 1) He Lift up the veils that darken the delicate moon of thy glory and grace, Withhold not, O love, from the night of my longing the joy of thy luminous face, Give me a spear of the scented keora guarding thy pinioned curls, Or a silken thread from the fringes that trouble the dream of thy glimmering pearls; Faint grows my soul with thy tresses' perfume and the song of thy anklets' caprice, Revive me, I pray, with the magical nectar that dwells in the flower of thy kiss. SAROJINI NAIDU 👗 @neerusindia 💄 @artinayar 💇‍♀️ @alpakhimani 💎 @birdhichand 📸 @thehouseofpixels

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Dec 22, 2019 at 9:39am PST