करवा चौथ पर सोलह श्रृंगार:अनुष्का शर्मा से लेकर सोनम कपूर का मेकअप स्टाइल, करवा चौथ की पार्टी में महिलाओं के लिए बन सकता है इंस्पिरेशन

27 मिनट पहले
करवा चौथ की पार्टी में आप अपने मेकअप लुक से छा जाना चाहती हैं तो बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का मेकअप स्टाइल फॉलो करें। इससे आपको परफेक्ट लुक तो मिलेगा ही साथ ही लोग आपकी तारीफ करते नहीं थकेंगे।

दीपिका पादुकोण
दीपिका अपनी आंखों को काजल से सजाना पसंद करती हैं। वह कहती हैं काजल आपको भीड़ के बीच सबसे अलग लुक देता है। अपनी आंखों के किनारों को काजल से सजाकर खूबसूरत बनाया जा सकता है। दीपिका की इस मेजेंटा साड़ी के साथ किया गया मेकअप उन्हें डिफरेंट लुक दे रहा है। इसके साथ बन, पेस्टल शेड लिपस्टिक और छोटी सी बिंदी लगाकर आप करवा चौथ की पार्टी में छा सकती हैं।

अनुष्का शर्मा
ब्लैक स्मोकी आई मेकअप करना हो तो इसका सलीका आप अनुष्का शर्मा से सीख सकती हैं। फेस्टिवल सीजन से लेकर करवा चौथ की पार्टी में ये लुक आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा सकता है। अनुष्का के अनुसार, हैवी मेकअप करने के बजाय अपने ओवर ऑल लुक को स्मोकी आई मेकअप से खास बनाया जा सकता है।

सोनम कपूर
स्टाइल आइकॉन सोनम शिमर आई शैडो और सॉफ्ट पिंक लिप कलर मेकअप के लिए परफेक्ट मानती हैं। इस मेकअप को गालों पर ब्लशर लगाकर कंप्लीट लुक दिया जा सकता है। करवा चौथ पर अगर आप एथनिक वियर पहन रही है तो हेयर स्टाइल के तौर पर बन बनाएं।

