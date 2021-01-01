पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसडीएमसी की नई पहल:दिल्ली को हरा-भरा बनाने के लिए की गई गारबेज कैफे की शुरुआत, एक किलो प्लास्टिक वेस्ट के बदले यहां मुफ्त में मिलेगा भरपेट खाना

9 मिनट पहले
साउथ दिल्ली म्युनिसिपल कार्पोरेशन ने दिल्ली को हरा-भरा बनाने के लिए एक नई शुरुआत की है। यहां 23 जनवरी को नजफगढ़ जोन में गारबेज कैफे लॉन्च किया गया है। इस रेस्टोरेंट में प्लास्टिक वेस्ट देने पर मुफ्त में खाना दिया जाता है। इस वेंचर के तहत कोई भी व्यक्ति 1 किलो प्लास्टिक वेस्ट जैसे खाली पानी की बोतल, कोल्ड ड्रिंक की बॉटल्स, प्लास्टिक कैन आदि देकर गारबेज कैफे में फ्री खाना खा सकता है।

इसी तरह के अन्य गारबेज कैफे दिल्ली के साउथ, सेंट्रल और वेस्ट जोन में भी शुरू किए गए हैं। डिफेंस कॉलोनी में नाथू स्वीट्स के पास भी महापौर अनामिका ने गारबेज कैफे लॉन्च किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि यहां चलाए जा रहे स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण के तहत गारबेज कैफे का आइडिया आया।

साउथ दिल्ली म्युनिसिपल कार्पोरेशन ने साउथ जोन में 12 कैफे, सेंट्रल जोन में 10 और वेस्ट जोन में 1 कैफे को लॉन्च किया है। नजफगढ़ जाेन के डिप्टी कमिश्नर राधा कृष्ण के अनुसार, ''इससे न सिर्फ शहर को साफ-सुधरा बनाने में मदद मिलेगी बल्कि जरूरतमंद लोगों को गारबेज लाने के बदले मुफ्त में खाना भी मिल सकेगा। इस पहल का उद्देश्य प्लास्टिक कचरे के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करना है''।

