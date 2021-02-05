पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Glass Is Also Made Of Ice To Serve Drinks At De Glace Ice Hotel In Canada, This Hotel Living From January To March Earns 73 Crore Rupees

आर्ट वर्क के लिए मशहूर:कनाडा के डी ग्लेस आइस होटल में ड्रिंक्स सर्व करने के लिए गिलास भी बर्फ से बने, 50 लोगों की टीम ने 6 हफ्तों में बनाया इसे

2 घंटे पहले
कनाडा का डी ग्लेस आइस होटल मेहमान नवाजी के लिए खुल चुका है। इस बार होटल में 15 सुइट्स, एक शादी हॉल, 6 कमरे और एक आइस बार भी है। यह होटल हर साल जनवरी में अलग थीम पर बनाया जाता है। इस साल की थीम है- ‘एक असली दुनिया की यात्रा।’ यह होटल 30 हजार वर्ग फुट में बना है। इसमें 15 हजार टन बर्फ का इस्तेमाल हुआ है। 50 लोगों की टीम ने इसे 6 हफ्तों में तैयार किया है। होटल की दीवारें करीब एक मीटर मोटी हैं। 19 फुट ऊंचे इस होटल में बर्फ के 2,300 ब्लॉक लगे हैं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, साल 2001 में यह होटल पहली बार बना था। हर साल जनवरी से मार्च तक चलने वाले इस होटल की कमाई एक करोड़ डॉलर (करीब 73 करोड़ रुपए) है।

यहां 20 लाख से ज्यादा लोग 20 साल में विजिट कर चुके हैं। इसे बनाने में 15 हजार टन बर्फ का इस्तेमाल हुआ है। डी ग्लेस आइस होटल 30 हजार वर्ग फुट में बना है। यहां वेडिंग सेरेमनी के सारे इंतजाम हैं तो खाने-पीने की भी खास व्यवस्था है। यहां ड्रिंक्स सर्व करने के लिए गिलास भी बर्फ से बनाए गए हैं। यहां बनाए लाउंज में 400 लोगों के बैठने की व्यवस्था है।

