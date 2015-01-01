पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आप नजर आएं सबसे खास:गोल्ड एंड बरगंडी लुक फॉलो कर रही हैं तो आईलाइनर और काजल स्किप करें, बोल्ड मेकअप के लिए ब्राइट रेड लिपस्टिक लगाएं

11 मिनट पहले
  • मेकअप के कुछ नियम तोड़कर भी नया लुक क्रिएट किया जा सकता है
  • आइलिड्स पर गोल्ड ग्लिटर शैडो लगाएं, इसके साथ बरगंडी लिपस्टिक पेयर करेंं

हाई क्लास और लग्जूरियस मेकअप लुक क्रिएट करना चाहती हैं तो ये लुक आपके लिए परफेक्ट है।
1. गोल्ड एंड बरगंडी

नेचुरल मेकअप बेस पर हाइलाइटर लगाएं। आइलिड्स पर गोल्ड ग्लिटर शैडो लगाएं, इसके साथ बरगंडी लिपस्टिक पेयर करेंं। इस लुक के साथ आईलाइनर और काजल स्किप कर सकती हैं।

2. हेवी आइज़ संग रेड लिप्स

मेकअप के कुछ नियम तोड़कर भी नया लुक क्रिएट किया जा सकता है। अगर आप बोल्ड और ड्रामैटिक लुक चाहती हैं तो स्मोकी कैट आइज़ और ब्राइट रेड लिप्स पेयर कर सकती हैं। ये बेहद ग्लैमरस लुक देगा।

वेल्वेट गाउन

रेड कलर के इस गाउन के साथ सोबर मेकअप कर आप सबसे जुदा नजर आ सकती हैं। इस गाउन के साथ फुटवेयर में शाइनी ब्लैक बेल्टेड स्टिलेटोज़ और कान में थिक गोल्डन हूप इयरिंग्स पहने जा सकते हैं। मेकअप नेचुरल ही रखें और हाथों में सिंपल ब्रेसलेट पहनें। इस लुक में फैब्रिक को ही हाइलाइट होने दिया जा सकता है। गाउन का फैब्रिक ही आपको खास लुक देगा।

ब्यूटी अपडेट:परफेक्ट आई मेकअप के लिए फ्लफी डोम शेप्ड ब्रश चुनें, कलरफुल लुक के लिए आईशैडो स्टैंप ब्रश है बेस्ट चॉइस

करवा चौथ पर सोलह श्रृंगार:अनुष्का शर्मा से लेकर सोनम कपूर का मेकअप स्टाइल, करवा चौथ की पार्टी में महिलाओं के लिए बन सकता है इंस्पिरेशन

