फेस्टिवज सीजन:दीवाली से पहले अपनी ड्रेस की शॉपिंग कर रही हैं तो बॉलीवुड दीवाज की तरह चुनें पर्पल के ये 4 ऑप्शंस, आप नजर आएंगी सबसे जुदा

26 मिनट पहले
  • क्रेप सिल्क वाला फ्लोर लेंथ अनारकली आलिया पर सूट कर रहा है
  • पर्पल कलर की मैक्सी ड्रेस में कृति का लुक एकदम परफेक्ट है। इस लॉन्ग ड्रेस में मस्टर्ड कलर के पैनल खूबसूरत लग रहे हैं

दीवाली में अब कुछ ही दिन बाकी हैं। अगर आप फैमिली गेदरिंग का हिस्सा बन रही हैं या ऑनलाइन अपने दोस्तों को वीडियो कॉल से शुभकामनाएं देने के लिए किसी अच्छी ड्रेस की तलाश में हैं तो पर्पल कलर की खूबसूरत ड्रेस चुनें। यह कलर बॉलीवुड दीवाज के बीच भी ट्रेंडिंग है। इसे व्हाइट या यलो जैसे कंट्रास्ट कलर के साथ मिक्स एंड मैच करके भी पहन सकती हैं।

अनुष्का शर्मा

आपके मन को भाने वाला यह कलर अनुष्का पर सूट कर रहा है। इसके साथ लॉन्ग ईयरिंग्स पहनकर अपनी खूबसूरती बढ़ा सकती हैं। फुल स्लीव्स वाला अनुष्का का कुर्ता विंटर के लिए उपयुक्त है। अगर आप दीवाली ईविनंग के लिए तैयार हो रही हैं तो इसके साथ लाइट ज्वेलरी और लाइट मेकअप से अपने लुक में चार चांद लगाएं। इस लुक के साथ मैचिंग बिंदी और कंगन भी आपके लुक को कॉम्प्लिमेंट करेंगे।

दिशा पटानी

बनारसी साड़ी में पर्पल के साथ ब्लू का कॉम्बिनेशन पार्टी सीजन में खूब पसंद किया जाता है। दिशा की इस साड़ी को आप दिवाली वाले दिन पहन सकती हैं। दिशा ने इस साड़ी के साथ गोल्ड नेकलेस पहना है। आपकी सुंदरता बढ़ाने वाली इन साड़ियों के साथ बिंदी और रेड लिपस्टिक भी सूट करती है। हाथों में गोल्ड के कंगन आपके लुक को एलिगेंट बनाने में मदद करेंगे।

कृति सेनन

पर्पल कलर की मैक्सी ड्रेस में कृति का लुक एकदम परफेक्ट है। इस लॉन्ग ड्रेस में मस्टर्ड कलर के पैनल खूबसूरत लग रहे हैं। इस ड्रेस की कीमत 8000 रुपए है। इसके साथ गले में चेन और हाथों में अंगूठी पहनकर आप भी अपने लुक को कृति की तरह एलिगेंट बना सकती हैं। अगर आप बालों को स्टाइल देना पसंद नहीं करती हैं तो ओपन हेयर स्टाइल से अपने लुक को बढ़ाएं या सिंपल बन बना लें।

आलिया भट्‌ट

क्रेप सिल्क वाला फ्लोर लेंथ अनारकली आलिया पर सूट कर रहा है। इस तरह की ड्रेस दीवाली के अलावा भाई दूज पर पहनने के लिए भी परफेक्ट ऑप्शन है। इस डिजाइनर सूट के साथ मैचिंग के बजाय कंट्रास्ट कलर का दुपट्‌टा उन पर सूट कर रहा है। आप सिंपल सी ब्रेड या बन बनाकर भी अपने स्टाइल को बढ़ा सकती हैं। इस सूट के साथ सिल्वर या ऑक्सीडाइज्ड ज्वेलरी और मैचिंग लिपस्टिक भी अच्छी लगेगी।

