विंटर स्पेशल रेसिपी:पनीर की एक जैसी सब्जी खाकर बोर हो गए हैं तो पनीर की भुर्जी, परांठे या पुलाव बनाएं, इसका मजेदार स्वाद सबको पसंद आएगा

एक घंटा पहले
पनीर को नाश्ते से लेकर लंच या डिनर में अलग-अलग तरह से खूब खाया जाता है। यह हर मौसम में पसंद की जाने वाली सदाबहार डिश है। अगर आप पनीर की एक जैसी सब्जी खाकर बोर हो गए हैं तो इस बार इसके पराठे, पुलाव या भुर्जी बनाकर देखें। इसका मजेदार स्वाद घर में सबको पसंद आएगा। यह स्वाद ही नहीं बल्कि आपको सेहतमंद रखने में भी मदद करेगा।

पनीर खाने के फायदे :

100 ग्राम पनीर में 23 ग्राम प्रोटीन होता है। प्रोटीन का बेहतर सोर्स होने की वजह से इसे हर उम्र के लोगों को अपनी डाइट में शामिल करना चाहिए। इससे मांसपेशियां मजबूत होती हैं। पनीर खाने से बच्चों के शारीरिक और मानिसक विकास में मदद मिलती है। यह दांतों और हडि्डयों को मजबूत बनाने में भी सहायक होता है।

बनाने की विधि:

पनीर को हाथ से मसल लें। इसमें प्याज और टमाटर को बारीक काट लें। अब एक कढ़ाई में घी या बटर डालकर गर्म करें और उसमें जीरे का तड़का लगाएं। इसमें प्याज डालकर हल्का सुनहरा होने तक भूनें। फिर इसमें टमाटर डाले और भूनें। अब पनीर, नमक, लाल मिर्च, गरम मसाला डालकर अच्छे से पकाएं। इसमें नींबू का रस डालकर गैस बंद कर दें और कटा हरा धनिया डालकर सर्व करें।

बनाने की विधि:

सबसे पहले एक बर्तन में आटा लेकर उसमें दो चम्मच तेल और नमक डालकर गूंथ लें। फिर आटे को थोड़ा तेल लगाकर ढक दें। एक कटोरी में किसा हुआ पनीर और उबला हुआ आलू लेकर मिक्स कर लें। उसमें अदरक का पेस्ट, हरा धनिया व सारे मसाले मिला लें। सारे मसालो को अच्छी तरह मिलाकर भरावन तैयार कर लें। अब आटे की लोई बनाकर उसे रोटी की तरह बेलें। इसमें भरावन भरकर हल्के हाथों से बेलें। बेलने के बाद इसे तवे पर डाल दें और ऊपर से देसी घी लगाकर दोनों तरफ से सेंक लें। इसे हरी चटनी के साथ सर्व करें।

बनाने की विधि:

सबसे पहले चावल को अच्छे से धोकर आधे घंटे के लिए भिगो कर रख दें। इसके बाद चावल को कुकर में या किसी बर्तन में पकाएं। पनीर को अलग से आधा इंच के चौकोर टुकड़ों में काट लें। अब एक कड़ाही में घी डालकर पनीर के टुकड़े दोनों तरफ से हल्के भूरे होने तक भूनें। फिर उन्हें अलग से निकाल कर रख दें। उसके बाद गरम मसाला जैसे इलायची के दाने, दालचीनी और कालीमिर्च को कूटकर मिला लें। इसमें मटर के दाने डालें। अब उबले हुए चावल मिलाकर गैस पर 3-4 मिनट धीमी आंच पर पकाएं। अंत में पनीर के टुकड़े डालकर नींबू निचोड़ दें और हरे धनिये से सजाकर सर्व करें।

