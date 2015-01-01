पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  In Australia, 11 year old Billy Saved The Life Of A Shark Fish, She Approached A Shark Trapped In Unsettled Rocks And Released It Into The Open Water

बेखौफ बच्ची:ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 11 साल की बिली ने शार्क मछली की जान बचाई, वह बिना डरे चट्‌टानों में फंसी शार्क के पास पहुंची और उसे खुले पानी में छोड़ दिया

एक घंटा पहले
  • बिली ने भूरे धब्बों वाली शार्क को अपने हाथों में उठाया और उसे खुले पानी में छोड़ दिया
  • शार्क ने बिली को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया क्योंकि वह खुद बहुत धीरे तैर पा रही थी

11 साल की बिली री ने कभी सोचा भी नहीं था कि जिस शार्क मछली के नाम से लोग डरते हैं, कभी बिली को उसी शार्क को बचाना पड़ेगा। तस्मानिया के किंगस्टन समुद्र के किनारे उसने शार्क को चट्‌टानों के बीच फंसा हुआ देखा। तभी बिली की मां उसके पास आईं और वहां से चलने को कहा।

बिली ने भूरे धब्बों वाली शार्क को अपने हाथों में उठाया और उसे खुले पानी में छोड़ दिया। शार्क ने बिली को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया क्योंकि वह खुद बहुत धीरे तैर पा रही थी। इस बारे में बिली की मां एबी गिल्बर्ट ने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ब्रॉडकास्टिंग से बात करने पर बताया कि उस वक्त मैं दूर से बिली को देख रही थी। उसने बिली को कोई चोट नहीं पहुंचाई।

एबी के अनुसार, बिली उस वक्त शांत थी। उसे शार्क के साथ बिल्कुल डर नहीं लग रहा था। मुझे लगता है कि जानवर बिली के साथ बहुत सुरक्षित महसूस करते हैं। जब बिली समुद्र के किनारे शार्क को पानी में डाल रही थी तो उसकी मां कह रही थी- ''बिली इस किनारे पर सावधान रहो क्योंकि यहां से कभी भी पैर फिसल सकता है''।

