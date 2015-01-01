पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किया दिल जीतने वाला काम:कोलकाता में दूल्हा-दुल्हन दोनों ने पैर छूकर लिया एक दूसरे से आशीर्वाद,  सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने कहा इसे कहते हैं शादी के बंधन को सम्मान देना

38 मिनट पहले
  • कुछ कपल ये मानने लगे हैं जिस तरह से एक दुल्हन दूल्हे के पैर छूती हैं, उसी तरह दूल्हे को भी दुल्हन के पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद लेना चाहिए
  • यहां जैसे ही दुल्हन ने दूल्हे का आशीर्वाद लेने के लिए उसके पैर छुए, वैसे ही दुल्हा भी दुल्हन का आशीर्वाद लेने लगा

हमारे समाज में शादी-ब्याह के दौरान निभाई जाने वाली रस्मों का खास महत्व है। कहीं दूल्हे के जूते छिपाना तो कहीं दुल्हन का दूल्हे के पैर छूना भी एक परंपरा है। ऐसी ही परंपरा बंगाल में भी है जहां शादी की सारी रस्में पूरी होने के बाद दुल्हन दूल्हे के पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद लेती है। अब वक्त बदला है और कुछ कपल ये मानने लगे हैं जिस तरह से एक दुल्हन दूल्हे के पैर छूती हैं, उसी तरह दूल्हे को भी दुल्हन के पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद लेना चाहिए। इससे ये समझ में आता है कि दूल्हा और दुल्हन दोनों एक समान हैं।

हाल में संपन्न एक बंगाली शादी में इसी तरह का एक मामला सामने आया जिसकी लोग तारीफ कर रहे हैं। यहां जैसे ही दुल्हन ने दूल्हे का आशीर्वाद लेने के लिए उसके पैर छुए, वैसे ही दुल्हा भी दुल्हन का आशीर्वाद लेने लगा। उसने दुल्हन के पैर छूकर अपनी उदारता का परिचय दिया।

सोशल मीडिया पर इस खबर के वायरल होते ही यूजर्स दूल्हे की तारीफ करने लगे। एक यूजर ने कहा इसे कहते हैं शादी के बंधन को सम्मान देना। एक यूजर ने लिखा इस रिश्ते को मजबूत बनाना वर-वधु दोनों का फर्ज है। आप दोनों ने शादी के तुरंत बाद इस काम को बखूबी पूरा किया। ईश्वर आप पर सदा अपना आशीर्वाद बनाए रखे।

