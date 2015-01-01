पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • In The '100 Notable Books' Selected By The New York Times, The Selection Of The Book Of 2 Indian origin Writers, There Are Many Achievements Before This.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किया नाम रोशन:न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स द्वारा चुनी गई '100 नोटेबल बुक्स' में 2 भारतीय मूल की लेखिकाओं की किताब का हुआ चयन, इससे पहले भी कई उपलब्धियां हैं इनके नाम

कुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिन पेट्रोल ऑन द पर्पल लाइन' को इसमें जगह मिली। इस किताब की लेखिका और पत्रकार दीपा अन्नपर्णा हैं जो केरल में पली-बढ़ी हैं
  • दीपा का बचपन केरल के पलक्कड़ में बीता। फिलहाल ब्रिटेन में रहने वाली दीपा ने यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ ईस्ट एंजेलिया ऑन हिस्टोरिकल फिक्शन से पीएचडी की है

इस साल न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स द्वारा चुनी गई 100 नोटेबल बुक्स में दुनिया भर की फिक्शन, पोएट्री और नॉन फिक्शन को शामिल किया गया। इस सूची में बराक ओबामा की किताब 'ए प्रोमिस्ड लैंड' भी शामिल है। इस प्रतिष्ठित सूची में भारत में जन्मी लेखिका मेघा मजूमदार की किताब 'ए बर्निंग' को स्थान मिला। मेघा न्यूयॉर्क सिटी में रहने वाले एक ऐसी लेखिका हैं जिनकी किताब को न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स के बेस्ट सेलर में भी स्थान प्राप्त है।

इस किताब की लेखिका मेघा मजूमदार हैं।
इस किताब की लेखिका मेघा मजूमदार हैं।

मेघा का जन्म कोलकाता में हुआ। मेघा ने अपनी पढ़ाई हार्वर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी और जॉन हॉपकिंस यूनिवर्सिटी से पूरी की। मेघा की किताब ए बर्निंग को वाशिंगटन पोस्ट ने 2017 में प्रकाशित अरुंधति रॉय की किताब 'द मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ अटमोस्ट हैप्पीनेस' के बराबरी का दर्जा दिया है।

इसके अलावा 'जिन पेट्रोल ऑन द पर्पल लाइन' को 100 नोटेबल बुक्स में जगह मिली। इस किताब की लेखिका दीपा अन्नपर्णा हैं जो केरल में पली-बढ़ी। इनका नाम 'जेसीबी प्राइज फॉर लिटरेचर 2020' के लिए भी चुना गया है। दीपा का बचपन केरल के पलक्कड़ में बीता। फिलहाल ब्रिटेन में रहने वाली दीपा ने यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ ईस्ट एंजेलिया ऑन हिस्टोरिकल फिक्शन से पीएचडी की है।

इस किताब की लेखिका दीपा अन्नपर्णा हैं।
इस किताब की लेखिका दीपा अन्नपर्णा हैं।

वे कहती हैं - 'मैं जब इंग्लैंड आई थी तब से कुछ अलग करना चाहती थी और ये मैंने अपने लेखन से कर दिखाया'। इस सूची में चुने गए तीसरे भारतीय लेखक सामंथ सुब्रमण्यम की किताब 'ए डोमिनेंट कैरेक्टर : द रेडिकल साइंस एंड रेस्टलेस पॉलिटिक्स ऑफ जे बी एस हेल्दाने' भी शामिल हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतीन बार असम के सीएम रहे गोगोई का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन, इंदिरा गांधी से नरसिंहराव तक केंद्र की राजनीति में रहे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें