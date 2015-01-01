पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बच्चों के लिए बनीं परी:वर्जीनिया में 55 वर्षीय लेखिका लीजा सुहाय के पास पहुंचती हैं ढेरों चिटि्ठयां, नन्हें-मुन्नों को दिल जीतने वाले जवाब देकर कर देती हैं खुश

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परियों के एड्रेस पर बच्चे कुछ महीने में 700 से अधिक लेटर भेज चुके हैं
  • एक बॉक्स बच्चों द्वारा भेजी गई चिटि्ठयों से भरा है। दूसरा बॉक्स बच्चों को भेजे जाने वाले परियों द्वारा लिए गए पत्र से भरा रहता है

वर्जीनिया (अमेरिका) के पास एक परियों का गांव है। बच्चे उन परियों को अपने मन की बात पत्र में लिखकर भेजते हैं। अच्छी बात यह है कि बच्चों के उनके लिखे लेटर्स का जवाब भी मिलता है। बच्चों का मन आज भी परियों पर यकीन करता है। दरअसल जब लॉकडाउन शुरू हुआ तब नौ साल की माया गैबलर की दुनिया परिवार और कुछ दोस्तों तक ही सिमट कर रह गई।

उसने पेड़ पर रहने वाली परियों को पत्र लिखना शुरू किया। इन परियों का पता उसे बच्चों के लिए प्रकाशित होने वाली परी कथाओं की किताब से मिला था। माया और उसकी दो सहेलियों व बहनें सोफी, केट केरोल परियों की दुनिया में ज्यादा ही यकीन करती हैं। माया की मां जैनिफर कहती हैं कि ''बच्चों का डर, चिंता बाहर निकालने का यह अच्छी तरीका है। इसके जरिये बच्चे अपनी फीलिंग दिखा सकते हैं''।

परियों का यह गांव बच्चों की स्टोरी बुक लिखने वाली 55 वर्षीय लेखिका लीजा सुहाय के घर के पास बताया जाता है जो कि वर्जीनिया सिटी के पास नॉरफॉक के किनारे स्थित है। वे ही परदे के पीछे से बच्चों को बहलाती हैं।

बच्चों को यह पता है कि गांव के पेड़ की डालियों के पीछे परियां सो रही हैं। उनके लिए फलों से सजे रास्ते हैं। लीजा के घर के पास गार्डन में पेड़ के नीचे टेबल-कुर्सी रखी है। टेबल पर पेन और कई पेपर हैं। यहीं दो मेल बॉक्स भी हैं। एक बॉक्स बच्चों द्वारा भेजी गई चिटि्ठयों से भरा है। दूसरा बॉक्स बच्चों को भेजे जाने वाले परियों द्वारा लिए गए पत्र से भरा रहता है।

बच्चों को यही पता है कि गॉडमदर परी, परियों की रानी लिसेंट्रा और टिंकर बेल लेटर्स का जवाब देती हैं। पहली बार परियों का गांव जुलाई अंत में बच्चों की स्टोरी बुक लिखने वाली लीजा सुहाय के घर के बाहर दिखाई दिया। फिर तो इसकी ऑनलाइन चर्चा होने लगी। बातें चल निकलीं तो नासमझ छोटे-छोटे बच्चे परियों से मिलने के लिए सज संवरकर, प्रिंसेस गाउन पहनकर और पंख लगाकर यहां आते हैं। जो नहीं आ सकते वे वेबसाइट के द्वारा बातें कर सकते हैं।

परियों के एड्रेस पर बच्चे कुछ महीने में 700 से अधिक लेटर भेज चुके हैं। एक बच्चे ने लिखा है - ''आप कोरोना को गायब कर सकती हो''? दूसरे ने लिख - ''हम लोग गुआम में शिफ्ट हो रहे हैं, आप तब भी मेरी दोस्त बनीं रहेंगी''? एक बच्चे ने परी को लिखा - ''उसने अपनी मां और टीचर को रोते हुए देखा है, क्या आप उनकी मदद करोगी''? किसी ने स्कूल की शिकायत लिखी है।

