5 टेबल सेटिंग आइडियाज़:गोल्डन ब्लेंड्स से बढ़ाएं टेबल की शान, पिक्चर-परफेक्ट लुक के लिए स्लीक और शाइनी कटलरी व ग्लास रखें

मानसी पुजारा, बेंगलुरु32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोज़ी कॉपर से लेकर बीमिंग ब्रास और गोल्ड के शेड्स डाइनिंग टेबल पर क्लासी लगते हैं
  • बल पर हिस्टॉरिक लुक क्रिएट करना चाहते हैं तो आर्ट डेको डिजाइन आज़मा सकते हैं

रोज एक ही तरह से सेट होने वाली डाइनिंग टेबल को त्योहार के मौसम में अलग अंदाज में सेट किया जा सकता है। शुरुआत ट्रेंडी टेबल वेयर और कटलरी से की जा सकती है, जो किसी भी टेबल सेटिंग का कोर होती हैं। डिनरवेयर और फ्लैटवेयर में रेंज काफी है। फेस्टिव सीज़न में एक क्लासिक फैमिली मील के लिए ये टेबल आइडियाज़ दिलचस्प साबित होंगे।

1. गोल्डन टच
गोल्डन ब्लेंड्स किसी भी टेबल की शान बढ़ा देते हैं। अब वॉर्म मैटेलिक्स के प्रति रुझान लगातार बढ़ रहा है। रोज़ी कॉपर से लेकर बीमिंग ब्रास और गोल्ड के शेड्स डाइनिंग टेबल पर क्लासी लगते हैं। लग्जरी टेबल सेटिंग आइडिया की तलाश है, तो गोल्ड से बेहतर कुछ नहीं। इसे अन्य लग्जरी मटेरियल के साथ भी टीम किया जा सकता है, जैसे - मार्बल डिनरवेयर। गोल्ड टेबल सेटिंग्स को आसानी से अन्य रंगों के साथ लेयर भी किया जा सकता है। यह बेहद वाइब्रेंट लुक देगा। स्पार्कल और नेचुरल फील के लिए अर्दी या लीफ टोन्स भी गोल्ड के साथ रखे जा सकते हैं।

2. आर्ट डेको डिज़ाइन
टेबल पर हिस्टॉरिक लुक क्रिएट करना चाहते हैं तो आर्ट डेको डिजाइन आज़मा सकते हैं। इसमें ज्योमेट्रिक और मोनोक्रोम पैटर्न्स शामिल किए जा सकते हैं। किसी भी पुराने डेकोर को तुरंत ही ग्लैमरस दिखाने का यह आसान तरीका है। बोल्ड पैटर्न्स के साथ स्टेटमेंट डाइनिंग टेबल लुक क्रिएट किया जा सकता है। इस लुक को फिनिश करने के लिए पैटर्न्ड टेबलवेयर के साथ कटलरी भी मैच कर सकते हैं। आर्ट डेको टेबलवेयर के साथ बोल्ड लाइन फ्लैटवेयर रखा जा सकता है। ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट के साथ गोल्ड फ्लैटवेयर भी टीम किया जा सकता है।

3. रस्टिक थीम
ये कभी आउट ऑफ स्टाइल नहीं हो सकता। किसी भी टेबल सेटिंग के लिए यह एक परफेक्ट क्लासी लुक हो सकता है। रस्टिक टेबल सेटिंग किसी भी स्पेस को लेड-बैक एस्थेटिक अपील देती हैं। इसके लिए सॉफ्ट ग्रे जैसे सूदिंग कलर्स लिए जा सकते हैं। सिरेमिक में अनग्लेज्ड और क्रैकल्ड फिनिश डिजाइन किसी भी टेबल पर इंस्टेंट रस्टिक चार्म एड करते हैं। रस्टिक कटलरी के लिए ट्रेडिशनल स्टाइल चुन सकते हैं। विंटेज फ्लैट-एंड फ्लैटवेयर रस्टिक टेबल सेटिंग के लिए आदर्श हैं। ब्रश्ड फिनिश कटलरी इसके साथ टीम की जा सकती है।

4. टैकटाइल टेक्सचर्स
लग्जरी इंटीरियर में टेक्सचर्ड एसेसरीज़ का महत्व बढ़ा है। टेबलवेयर में रिजेस और एम्बॉस्ड पैटर्न्स खूब पसंद किए जा रहे हैं। इनमें फैब्रिक से प्रेरित रिजेस और मॉक क्रोकोडाइल स्किन पैटर्न्स भी शामिल हैं। टेक्सचर्ड डिनरवेयर ब्लॉक कलर्स में सबसे अच्छे लगते हैं। एनिमल इंस्पायर्ड डिजाइन्स जैसे- क्रोकोडाइल या स्नेक स्किन किसी भी स्पेस में ड्रामा एड करते हैं और बेहद खास अवसरों पर होने वाली टेबल सेटिंग्स के लिए आदर्श हैं। इन्हें मॉडर्न कटलरी डिजाइन के साथ टीम किया जा सकता है। रिलैक्स्ड टेक्सचर पैटर्न्स- जैसे टाइल मोटिफ्स, फैब्रिक इंस्पायर्ड डिजाइन और टैकटाइल सिरेमिक फिनिश के साथ क्लासिक एवरीडे डाइनिंग टेबल लुक भी क्रिएट किया जा सकता है।

5. सिल्वर लाइनिंग
टाइमलेस और स्टाइलिश सिल्वर शेड्स किसी भी डाइनिंग टेबल पर क्लासी लगते हैं। सिल्वर, ग्रे और गनमेटल जैसे शेड्स अन्य रंगों के लिए एक अच्छा बैकड्रॉप तैयार करते हैं। इनके साथ कलरफुल टेबल क्लॉथ और नैपकिंस टीम किए जा सकते हैं। पिक्चर-परफेक्ट लुक के लिए स्लीक और शाइनी कटलरी-ग्लास रखे जा सकते हैं।

