पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • It Is Easy To Make Ginger Tea, Ginger Water And Milk Made From It In Just Five Minutes, It Will Protect You From Cold And Cough, Also Effective In Weight Loss

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अदरक से बनाएं ये 3 ड्रिंक्स:बस पांच मिनट में बन जाती है अदरक की चाय, अदरक वाला दूध और पानी बनाना भी है आसान, यह सर्दी-खांसी से बचाएगा, वेट लॉस में भी इफेक्टिव

33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वैसे तो अदरक का इस्तेमाल हर मौसम में किया जाता है। लेकिन, इस मौसम में होने वाले सर्दी-जुकाम या खांसी जैसे इंफेक्शन से बचाने में यह मदद करता है। आप अपनी पसंद के अनुसार, अदरक की चाय, इससे बना दूध या अदरक का पानी भी पी सकते हैं। इसे बनाने में समय कम लगता है। यह आपको सेहतमंद रखने में भी मददगार है।

अदरक से बॉडी की इम्यूनिटी बढ़ती है। यह सर्दी-खांसी से बचाता है। इसमें मौजूद एंटी इंफ्लेमेटरी और एंटीमाइक्रोबियल गुण लिवर की सूजन दूर करने में मदद करते हैं।

अदरक के साथ लहसुन भी खाएं। इन दोनों में एंटी इंफ्लेमेटरी प्रॉपर्टीज होती हैं। यह जोड़ों के दर्द से बचाता है। इसमें कोलेस्ट्रॉल बिल्कुल नहीं होता। यह हार्ट की बीमारियों से बचाने में मददगार है।

अगर आपको गले में खराश है तो रात में सोने से पहले अदरक वाला दूध पिएं और इसके एक घंटे बाद तक पानी न पिएं। यह ठंडक के असर से बचाने में भी इफेक्टिव है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें