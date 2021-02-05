पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुश्किलों के बीच कला को दिया बढ़ावा:रांची की कामिनी सिन्हा ने 100 आदिवासी महिलाओं को मधुबनी पेंटिंग सिखाकर बनाया आत्मनिर्भर, ये महिलाएं हर महीने 8 से 10 हजार कमा रही हैं

रांची में सोहराई और मधुबनी पेंटिंग आर्टिस्ट कामिनी सिन्हा ने शादी के बाद कभी अपनी कला को करिअर बनाने के बारे में नहीं सोचा क्योंकि ससुराल वाले उनके पेंटिंग करने के खिलाफ थे। हालांकि कामिनी ने कभी किसी से इस आर्ट की ट्रेनिंग नहीं ली। वे बचपन से इसे शौक के तौर पर घर में करती रही हैं। कामिनी ने बताया कि उनकी शादी एक सर्विस क्लास फैमिली में हुई जहां इस कला का कोई कद्रदान नहीं है। उन्हें पेंटिंग करने के लिए अपने सास-ससुर की रजामंदी लेने में भी कई साल लग गए। लेकिन उनकी कला को झारखंड सरकार से पहचाना और उन्हें देश की धरोहर कही जाने वाली मधुबनी को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया।

कई पारिवारिक मुश्किलों के बाद भी कामिनी ने 100 आदिवासी महिलाओं को मधुबनी पेंटिंग सिखाई। ये महिलाएं अब स्वतंत्र रूप से पेंटिंग करके आत्मनिर्भर बनी हैं। वे इसी कला के जरिये अपनी आजीविका चला रही हैं। जिन महिलाओं ने कामिनी से मुधबनी पेंटिंग सीखी, वे विभिन्न प्रदर्शनी में इसके जरिये अच्छी-खासी कमाई कर रही हैं। सिन्हा को मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाने के ऑर्डर सिर्फ भारत ही नहीं बल्कि विदेशों से भी मिलते हैं।

कामिनी के अनुसार, मधुबनी पेंटिंग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए राज्य सरकार ऐसी कई योजनाएं चला रही है जिनसे सभी महिलाओं को मधुबनी पेंटिंग पर आधारित अपने उत्पाद बेचना आसान हुआ है। फिलहाल कामिनी के साथ मधुबनी पेंटिंग करने में लगभग 45 महिलाएं जुड़ी हुई हैं। इनकी पेटिंग सूरज, चांद या धार्मिक महत्व के पौधों जैसे तुलसी और विवाह समारोह से जुड़ी होती हैं। कामिनी से पेंटिंग सीखने वाली प्रिया कुमार कहती हैं - ''मैं मधुबनी आर्ट के माध्यम से विभिन्न प्रदर्शनी और मेलों में हर महीने 8000 से 10,000 तक कमा लेती हूं''।

