पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Karnataka's First Transwoman, Dr. Trinetra, Wants To Change People's Perception Of Lesbian On Social Media

अपमान सहा लेकिन हार नहीं मानी:कर्नाटक की पहली ट्रांसवुमन डॉक्टर त्रिनेत्रा, वे सोशल मीडिया पर लेस्बियंस के प्रति लोगों की सोच बदलना चाहती हैं

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वे कर्नाटक की पहली ट्रांसवुमन डॉक्टर के रूप में अपनी खास पहचान रखती हैं
  • सर्जरी के बाद अंगद ने अपना नाम मां दुर्गा के नाम पर 'त्रिनेत्रा' रखा। अपने परिवार के सपोर्ट से त्रिनेत्रा डॉक्टर बनीं

एक जमाना वो था जब लोग ट्रांसजेंडर का मजाक उड़ाते थे। लेकिन इस समुदाय के लोगों ने संघर्ष के बल पर समाज में खास मुकाम हासिल किया है। इस बात की मिसाल बेंगलुरु की त्रिनेत्रा हल्दर गम्माराजू हैं। वे कर्नाटक की पहली ट्रांसवुमन डॉक्टर के रूप में अपनी खास पहचान रखती हैं। बेंगलुरु में त्रिनेत्रा कभी अंगद गम्माराजू के नाम से जानी जातीं थीं।

त्रिनेत्रा ने विदेश में जेंडर चेंज करने के लिए सर्जरी करवाई। सर्जरी के बाद अंगद ने अपना नाम मां दुर्गा के नाम पर 'त्रिनेत्रा' रखा। अपने परिवार के सपोर्ट से त्रिनेत्रा डॉक्टर बनीं। त्रिनेत्रा कहती हैं - ''बचपन से मैंने अपने ट्रांसजेंडर होने की वजह से बहुत अपमान सहा है''।

View this post on Instagram

Swipe. I'm only rambling, don't mind me.

A post shared by Dr. Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju (@ind0ctrination) on May 13, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

त्रिनेत्रा की जिंदगी का सबसे यादगार पल वो था जब उन्होंने मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल में प्रैक्टिकल सेशन के दौरान एक मां की डिलिवरी करवाई। वे कहती हैं - 'अपनी गोद में मैं एक बच्चे को देखकर खुशी से झूम रही थी। भविष्य में वे खुद सरोगेसी से एक मां बनने की ख्वाहिश रखती हूं''। फिलहाल वे कस्तूरबा मेडिकल हॉस्पिटल, मणिपाल में अपनी सेवाएं दे रही हैं।

कई बार त्रिनेत्रा का सोशल मीडिया पर लेस्बियन कम्युनिटी को सपोर्ट करने की वजह से भी विरोध हुआ है। वे ऐसे सभी लोगों की सोच लेस्बियंस के प्रति बदलना चाहती हैं। उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा- 'छक्का', 'कज्जा' और ऐसे ही असंख्य नामों से अब तक लोगों ने मुझे सम्मानित किया। यह सब बीते दिनों की बात है क्योंकि अब मैं एक 'डॉक्टर' हूं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ पार करने वाला पहला देश बना, महामारी की तीसरी लहर की चपेट में - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें