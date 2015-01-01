पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हस्टन टेक्सास की कैटी एवर्स ने एक स्ट्रीट डॉगी को पाला। उसे अपनों की तरह प्यार-दुलार दिया। यहां तक कि जब वह मां बनने वाली थी, उससे पहले उसके लिए मेटरनिटी फोटोशूट का आयोजन किया। इस फोटोशूट के तीन दिन बाद डॉगी ने आठ पप्पीज को जन्म दिया। इस डॉगी का नाम ली-मी है। फोटोशूट से पहले कैटी ने उसे फूलों से बना टियारा पहनाया। कैटी ने ली के साथ बेबी स्कैन की फोटो भी बताई।
कैटी ने बताया कि ''इस फोटोशूट का मकसद डॉग्स की मदद करने के लिए लोगों को जागरूक करना है। ये फोटो देखकर लोग एक बार फिर सोचने पर जरूर मजबूर हो जाएं कि वे अपने डॉगी की किस तरह देखभाल करते हैं। अगर इनकी जन्म के बाद सही केयर नहीं होती तो ये ज्यादा दिनों तक जिंदा नहीं रहते हैं। तेज ठंड के मौसम में भी इनके बार-बार बीमार होने का डर रहता है। ली के फोटोशूट का आइडिया मेरा खुद का था क्योंकि ऐसा करके मुझे बहुत मजा आया। मेरी एक फोटोग्राफर दोस्त ने ये फोटोशूट किया''।

इस फोटो में ली का बैली तो दिख ही रहा है, साथ ही यह भी समझ में आ रहा है कि कैटी ने इसे कितने प्यार से रखा है। उसने ली की सेहत का पूरा ख्याल रखा। फोटो में ली की हेल्थ भी काफी अच्छी दिख रही है। ली मेटरनिटी शूट गाउन में सुंदर दिख रही है। कैटी ली को पिछले महीने ही अपने घर लेकर आई थी। जल्दी ही ली ने कैटी के साथ-साथ उसके सास-ससुर के दिल में भी जगह बना ली। फिलहाल ली यहां फैमिली मेंबर की तरह रह रही है।

कैटी खुद एक टीचर है। वे कहती हैं ''मैं डॉग्स को लेकर फिक्रमंद हूं और अपनी तरफ से हर वो काम करना चाहती हूं जिससे उन्हें खुशी मिले। मुझे लगता है कि ली के छोटे-छोटे बच्चे भी मेरे बिना नहीं रहे पाएंगे। लेकिन मुझे तब खुशी मिलेगी जब उन्हें लोग एडॉप्ट करके अपने साथ ले जाएंगे और खुश भी रखेंगे''।

