  Kavita And Her Daughter Aakriti Gupta Launch 'Canfem' For Breast Cancer Survivor To Provide Prosthetic Limbs To Women With Breast Cancer At A Lower Cost

कैंसर पेशेंट के लिए रोज डे:कविता और उनकी बेटी आकृति गुप्ता ने ब्रेस्ट कैंसर सर्वाइवर के लिए 'कैन्फेम' लॉन्च किया ताकि ब्रेस्ट कैंसर पीड़ित महिलाओं को कम कीमत में कृत्रिम अंग मिल सकें

32 मिनट पहले
  • अरुण ने कैंसर के इलाज के दौरान कैंसर से जूझ रहे मरीजों की तकलीफों को देखते हुए कविता के साथ मिलकर अपने अभियान 'विन ओवर कैंसर' की शुरुआत की
  • आकृति कैंसर पेशेंट के परिवारों के लिए वर्कशॉप संचालित कर उन्हें फायनेंशियल प्रॉब्लम से निपटने के गुर सीखाती हैं

कैंसर पीड़ित स्टूडेंट नितिन के पास अपना इलाज कराने के पैसे नहीं थे। ऐसे मुश्किल वक्त में उसे एक डॉक्टर ने सलाह दी कि कविता गुप्ता कैंसर पीड़ितों की मदद करती हैं। तब नितिन कविता से मिला। कविता ने न सिर्फ नितिन के इलाज में मदद की बल्कि वह उसकी पढ़ाई में भी मदद कर रही हैं।

कविता गुप्ता फरीदाबाद में रहती हैं। उनकी पति अरुण गुप्ता सीए हैं जिन्हें 2011 में ब्लड कैंसर हुआ था। कविता ने तीन साल तक पति का इलाज कराया और अरूण ठीक हो गए। लेकिन अरुण की नौकरी छूट गई। अरुण ने कैंसर के इलाज के दौरान कैंसर से जूझ रहे मरीजों की तकलीफों को देखते हुए कविता के साथ मिलकर अपने अभियान 'विन ओवर कैंसर' की शुरुआत की।

कविता को कैंसर पेशेंट की भलाई के लिए कई अवार्ड से सम्मानित किया जा चुका है।
उन्हीं दिनों अरुण को इस बात का भी अहसास हुआ कि कैंसर पेशेंट्स के परिवारों को कमाई के तरीके बताना भी जरूरी है ताकि इस बीमारी के बाद आने वाले आर्थिक संकट से निपटा जा सके। इसी विचार के साथ इस परिवार ने पूरे भारत में 65,000 स्किल डेवलपमेंट सेंटर्स शुरू किए।

इसके अलावा कविता ने अपने पति के इलाज के दौरान लंबा समय अस्पताल में बिताया। उन्हीं दिनों ब्रेस्ट कैंसर पेशेंट की खराब हालत देखते हुए उन्होंने मार्केट में मिलने वाले स्तन कृत्रिम अंग के बारे में पता किया जिनकी क्वालिटी बहुत खराब थी।

वे हर बुधवार को एम्स अस्पताल, दिल्ली में ब्रेस्ट कैंसर का इलाज करा रहीं महिलाओं को प्रोस्थेटिक ब्रा बांटती हुई देखी जा सकती हैं।
ब्रेस्ट कैंसर पीड़ित महिलाओं को कम कीमत में कृत्रिम अंग उपलब्ध कराने के लिए कविता ने बेटी आकृति के साथ मिलकर अपने स्टार्ट अप 'कैन्फेम' की शुरुआत की। मां बेटी की इस जोड़ी ने बेहतरीन क्वालिटी के अलग-अलग कपड़ों से स्तन कृत्रित अंग के लिए प्रोटोटाइप बनाया। कुछ महीनों तक उन्होंने कई प्रोटोटाइप बनाकर डॉक्टरों को दिखाए।

फिर एम्स और टाटा मेमोरियल सेंटर द्वारा मंजूरी मिलने के बाद उन्होंने उस पर काम करना शुरू किया। उन्होंने कैंसर पेशेंट महिलाओं के लिए हर आकार में प्रोस्थेटिक और मास्टेक्टोमी ब्रा बनाई। वे हर बुधवार को एम्स अस्पताल, दिल्ली में ब्रेस्ट कैंसर का इलाज करा रहीं महिलाओं को प्रोस्थेटिक ब्रा बांटती हुई देखी जा सकती हैं।

कविता कुछ एनजीओ के अलावा राजस्थान और बेंगलुरु के कुछ अस्पतालों में अपने प्रोडक्ट की डिलिवरी करती हैं।
कविता पेशेंट की डिमांड के अनुसार उन्हें ब्रा कस्टमाइज करके देती हैं। कविता कहती हैं - 'अगर आप कैंसर पेशेंट हैं तो इस बीमारी से घबराने के बजाय इसका डटकर मुकाबला करना सीखें'। फिलहाल कविता कुछ एनजीओ के अलावा राजस्थान और बेंगलुरु के कुछ अस्पतालों में अपने प्रोडक्ट की डिलिवरी करती हैं। वहीं इंडिया के किसी भी कोने से ऑर्डर मिलने पर वह उन तक इस प्रोडक्ट को भेजती भी हैं।

इस परिवार ने पूरे भारत में 65,000 स्किल डेवलपमेंट सेंटर्स शुरू किए हैं।
आकृति गुप्ता ने अपनी मां से प्रेरित होकर टाटा इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ सोशल साइंस से सोशल इंटरप्रेन्योरशिप में मास्टर्स डिग्री हासिल की है। आकृति ने पिता की बीमारी के दौरान अपनी पढ़ाई का खर्च खुद उठाने के लिए चॉकलेट मेकिंग का काम किया। फिलहाल वे कैंसर पेशेंट के परिवारों के लिए वर्कशॉप को संचालित कर उन्हें फायनेंशियल प्रॉब्लम से निपटने के गुर सीखाती हैं। आकृति दिल्ली में पढ़ाई के दौरान कई फ्री हेल्थ चेकअप का आयोजन कर चुकी हैं।

