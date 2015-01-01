पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किया हर चुनौती का सामना:दिव्यांग होने के बाद भी नासिक के दो गांवों की सरपंच है कविता, यहां स्व सहायता समुह बनाए, लड़कियों की शिक्षा को दे रहीं बढ़ावा

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वे कहती हैं मेरी दिव्यांगता का गांव के लोग मजाक उड़ाते हैं। लेकिन मैं इनकी बातों पर ध्यान नहीं देती
  • कविता ने अपने दोनों गांवों में स्व सहायता समुह बनाए हैं। वह लड़कियों को शिक्षित करने की दिशा में भी लगातार प्रयास कर रही हैं

34 साल की कविता भोंडवे की सफलता में उसकी दिव्यांगता कभी आड़े नहीं आ सकी। वे पिछले नौ साल से नासिक के दो गांव डहेगांव और वागलुड़ की सरपंच हैं और अपने काम को बखूबी अंजाम दे रही हैं। उनके प्रयास से इन दोनों गांवों में पक्की सड़कें बनीं, पानी की व्यवस्था हुई और गरीबों के लिए मकान बनाए गए।

भोंडवे 25 साल की उम्र में सरपंच बनीं। एक सरपंच होने के नाते कविता ने दोहरी चुनौतियों का सामना किया। उनकी दिव्यांगता को देखकर गांव के लोगों को कई पूर्वाग्रह थे। लोगों का मानना था कि कविता के लिए खुद को संभालना मुश्किल होता है। ऐसे में वह गांव की जिम्मेदारी कैसे संभालेगी। लेकिन कविता ने ऐसे सभी लोगों की सोच को गलत साबित कर दिखाया।

वे कहती हैं - ''मेरे दिव्यांग होने का गांव के लोग मजाक उड़ाते हैं। लेकिन मैं इनकी बातों पर ध्यान नहीं देती। मेरे परिवार ने मुझे हमेशा सपोर्ट दिया है। मेरे भाई और पापा मुझे ऑफिस तक छोड़ते हैं और वहां से काम पूरा होने के बाद घर लेकर भी आते हैं। गांव के कई लोगों को ये भी अच्छा नहीं लगा कि मैं 25 साल की उम्र में सरपंच बन गई''।

उन्हें चुनाव में खड़े होने के लिए उनके पिता ने प्रोत्साहित किया। उनके पिता पुंडलिक भोंडवे पिछले 15 सालों से ग्राम पंचायत के सदस्य हैं। लेकिन अशिक्षित होने की वजह से उन्हें पंचायच के काम संभालने में कई दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता था। इसलिए 2011 में उन्होंने अपनी बेटी कविता को चुनाव में खड़े होने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया। कविता ने अपने दोनों गांवों में स्व सहायता समुह बनाए हैं। वह लड़कियों को शिक्षित करने की दिशा में भी लगातार प्रयास कर रही हैं।

