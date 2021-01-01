पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Kerala's First Transwoman Doctor's Story Of Becoming A Priya From Genu, Fulfilled Her Dream Of Becoming A Girl With The Support Of Parents

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपनी पहचान से मिली खुशी:केरल की पहली ट्रांसवुमन डॉक्टर की जीनू से प्रिया बनने की कहानी, पैरेंट्स के सपोर्ट से पूरा किया लड़की बनने का सपना

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोल्लम के एस एन पब्लिक स्कूल से पढ़ाई के दौरान ट्रांसजेंडर जीनू के मन में अपनी पहचान पाने की जद्दोजहद हावी थी। उन्हीं दिनों जीनू के पैरेंट्स ने उसकी नोटबुक के पन्ने पर यह लिखा हुआ देख लिया था कि यही वो वक्त हैं जब मुझे अपनी असली पहचान पा लेना चाहिए। जीनू के माता-पिता को अपने बेटे के लिए चिंता हुई लेकिन वे क्या हल निकाले, ये खुद भी नहीं समझ पा रहे थे। कुछ दिनों बाद जीनू के माता-पिता को ये लगने लगा कि उसे कोई मानसिक बीमारी है और वे उसका हल तलाशने लगे। उसे मनोचिकित्सक से चेकअप कराने की बात भी होने लगी।

उसके माता-पिता चाहते थे कि वे एक लड़के की तरह रहे। लेकिन जीनू की भावनाएं एक लड़की के समान थी। ऐसे ही तमाम हालातों के बीच जीनू ने 2008 में वैद्य रत्नम आयुर्वेद कॉलेज से ग्रेजुएशन किया। 2012 में कर्नाटक के केवीजी आयुर्वेद मेडिकल कॉलेज, दक्षिणा कन्नड़ से पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन की डिग्री ली। फिर त्रिशूर के सीताराम आयुर्वेद हॉस्पिटल से उसने अपने मेडिकल करिअर की शुरुआत की।

डॉक्टर बनने के बाद वो दिन भी आया तब जीनू ने अपनी मां से सेक्स रिअरैंजमेंट सर्जरी कराने की मांग की। उसकी मां इस सर्जरी के लिए राजी हो गई। जल्दी ही परिवार के अन्य लोगों की सहमति से जीनू ने 2018 में कोची के रेनाई मेडिसिटी से हॉर्मोन ट्रीटमेंट लिया। उसके बाद पिछले साल उसने सेक्स रिअरैंजमेंट सर्जरी कराई। इस तरह जीनू लड़की बनीं और उसने अपना नाम प्रिया रख लिया। उन्हें केरल की पहली ट्रांसजेंडर डॉक्टर होने का गौरव प्राप्त है। प्रिया को इस बात की खुशी है कि सर्जरी के बाद उन्होंने अपनी पहचान पा ली है। वे अन्य पैरेंट्स से कहना चाहती हैं कि अपने बच्चे को उसी रूप में स्वीकार करें, जैसा वो है। समाज के लोगों की परवाह करके उसकी सच्चाई को सबसे छिपाकर न रखें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser