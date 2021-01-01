पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गर्व का पल:गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में लखनऊ की खुशी श्रीवास्तव बनी एनसीसी कैडेट का हिस्सा, सशस्त्र बलों में शामिल होकर देखती हैं देश की सेवा का सपना

गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड का हिस्सा बनना लखनऊ गर्ल खुशी श्रीवास्तव के लिए सपना सच होने जैसा है। उन्हें राजपथ पर गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में कदम ताल करने का मौका मिला। गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से आए 200 नेशनल एनसीसी कैडेट में लखनऊ से एकमात्र खुशी का चयन हुआ है। खुशी लखनऊ के इसाबेला थोबर्न कॉलेज में बीएससी फाइनल ईयर की स्टूडेंट हैं। राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर लखनऊ का प्रतिनिधित्व करना खुशी के लिए गर्व की बात है।

खुशी के अनुसार, ''इस कैडेट के सिलेक्शन की चार स्टेज को पार करना मेरे लिए आसान नहीं था। मैंने लगातार ट्रेनिंग ली और खूब प्रैक्टिस की''। वे पिछले कुछ सालों से गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में एनसीसी कैडेट बनने की लगातार कोशिश कर रही थी। वह सशस्त्र बलों में शामिल होकर देश की सेवा करने का सपना देखती हैं। खुशी ने अपनी स्कूली शिक्षा लखनऊ के चौक बाजार स्थित मोंटेसरी स्कूल से पूरी की है।

खुशी ने बताया - ''एनसीसी को लड़कियों के लिए मुश्किल माना जाता है। मुश्किल होने के कारण ये काम चुनौतियों से भरा है। पिछले साल मैंने थाल सैनिक कैंप में भाग लिया था। इससे मुझमें अनुशासन और लीडरशिप जैसे गुण विकसित हुए। उसके बाद मैंने गणतंत्र दिवस कैंप के लिए अप्लाय करने का फैसला किया। यह एनसीसी का सबसे प्रतिष्ठित कैंप है''। वे इस सफलता का श्रेय अपने माता-पिता को देती हैं।

