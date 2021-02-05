पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Kolkata's Gogol And Subarna Designed Wedding Card Like Aadhaar Card, This Way To Support Digital India

वायरल हुआ कपल का आइडिया:कोलकाता के गोगोल और सुबर्णा ने आधार कार्ड जैसा डिजाइन कराया शादी का कार्ड, डिजिटल इंडिया को सपोर्ट करने का निकाला ये तरीका

36 मिनट पहले
ऐसे कई कपल्स है जिन्होंने अपनी शादी में यूनीक वेडिंग ड्रेस से लेकर ईको फ्रेंडली शादी के कार्ड छपवाकर इस साल सुर्खियां बटोरीं। इसी कड़ी में इन दिनों 1 फरवरी को हुई कोलकाता के कपल के वेडिंग कार्ड की चर्चा हो रही है। यह कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। गोगोल साहा ने सुबर्णा दास से शादी की। इस कपल ने वेडिंग कार्ड को आधार कार्ड की तरह डिजाइन कराया जिस पर शादी में सर्व किए जाने वाले खाने की जानकारी भी दी गई।

सुबर्णा हेल्थ केयर प्रोफेशनल हैं। उनके पति गोगोल सेल्स और मार्केटिंग के क्षेत्र में काम करते हैं। इस शादी में शामिल होने वाले मेहमानों को भी कार्ड का ये आइडिया पसंद आया। ये कपल अपने वेडिंग कार्ड के वायरल होने से बहुत खुश है। सोशल मीडिया पर भी इसे खूब पसंद किया गया। गोगोल ने बताया कि मैं और मेरी पत्नी डिजिटल इंडिया के समर्थक हैं।

हम दोनों ने सोचा कि शादी के दौरान डिजिटल इंडिया को सपोर्ट करने का इससे अच्छा तरीका कुछ और नहीं हो सकता। कुछ मेहमानों को ये लगा कि इस शादी में शामिल होने के लिए कहीं आधार कार्ड तो नहीं लगेगा। इस कार्ड के मेनू में चिकन लॉलीपॉप, क्रिस्पी बेबीकॉर्न, कॉफी, फ्राइड राइस, पापड़, रसगुल्ला, संदेश, आइसक्रीम और पान आदि लिखा हुआ था।

