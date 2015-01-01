पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Laszlo Rimoki From Hungary Created A Ribbon With Masked Strips And Icing Made From Chocolate Santa, White Marzipan

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना काल में क्रिसमस:हंगरी के लास्जलो रिमोकी ने बनाए चॉकलेटी सांता, व्हाइट मार्जिपन से बनाई मास्क की पट्‌टी और आइसिंग से रिबन तैयार की

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यह आर्टिस्ट लोगों के ऑर्डर के मुताबिक चॉकलेट वाले सांता की डिजाइन बदल देते हैं। इस सांता को ग्लूटेन फ्री इटेलियन चॉकलेट से बनाया जा रहा है
  • लास्जलो रिमोकी ने कुछ बिना मास्क पहने सांता भी बनाए थे। लेकिन लोगों की डिमांड पर उन्होंने इसे भी मास्क पहना दिए

क्रिसमस के लिए बाजार सजने लगे हैं। हंगरी में इस साल चॉकलेट के सांता आकर्षण का केंद्र बने हुए हैं। कोरोना को देखते हुए सांता को मास्क पहना दिए गए हैं। इन्हें बनाने वाले लास्जलो रिमोकी बताते हैं - वह राजधानी बुडापेस्ट से करीब 70 किमी दूर लाजोस्मिज्से इलाके में रहते हैं। आजकल लोग दुकान नहीं आ रहे हैं। इसलिए वे ज्यादातर सामान ऑनलाइन बेच रहे हैं। वह चॉकलेट के 50 ग्राम से लेकर 250 ग्राम तक के सांता बना रहे हैं। 50 ग्राम के सांता की कीमत करीब 122 रुपए है।

यह आर्टिस्ट लोगों के ऑर्डर के मुताबिक चॉकलेट वाले सांता की डिजाइन बदल देते हैं। इस सांता को ग्लूटेन फ्री इटेलियन चॉकलेट से बनाया जा रहा है। वे एक दिन में करीब 100 सांता बनाते हैं। इस सांता के लिए वे व्हाइट मार्जिपन की स्ट्रीप्स से मास्क तैयार करते हैं। इसकी रिबन आइसिंग से बनाई जाती है। लास्जलो रिमोकी ने कुछ बिना मास्क पहने सांता भी बनाए थे। लेकिन लोगों की डिमांड पर उन्होंने इसे भी मास्क पहना दिए। वे कहते हैं इस वक्त महामारी के दौर में सभी कस्टमर मास्क पहने सांता ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं।

लास्जलो की गर्लफ्रेंड उनके इस काम में मदद करती हैं। वे अपनी छोटी सी दुकान में कई तरह की चॉकलेट बनाकर बेचते हैं। उनका कहना है कि अगले साल कोरोना काल के न रहने पर मैं एक बार फिर बिना मास्क वाले चॉकलेटी सांता बनाऊंगा क्योंकि सांता ज्यादा समय तक मास्क नहीं पहन सकते।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत के लिए अच्छी खबर, एक्टिव केस के मामले में देश छठे से सातवें नंबर पर पहुंचा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें