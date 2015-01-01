पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महज 9 साल की पर्यावरणविद:लिसिप्रिया कांगुजम ने सरकार से दिल्ली में हेल्थ इमर्जेंसी लगाने की अपील की, दीवाली पर वायु प्रदूषण से बचने के लिए पटाखे न जलाने का दिया संदेश

2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लिसिप्रिया ने वायु प्रदूषण के खिलाफ 'द चाइल्ड मूवमेंट' की भी शुरुआत की है। पिछले महीने इस बच्ची ने दिल्ली के विजय चौक में वायु प्रदूषण के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई थी
  • 2016 में जब वे दिल्ली आईं तो यहां की गंदगी और प्रदूषण को देखकर इसके खिलाफ मुहिम छेड़ी।

लिसिप्रिया कांगुजम की उम्र 9 साल है। दिल्ली में हो रहे जलवायु परिवर्तन के खिलाफ वह अभियान चला रही हैं। हाल ही में जब शहर में वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ा तो इस बच्ची ने सरकार से दिल्ली में हेल्थ इमर्जेंसी लगाने की अपील की है। उसने ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिये अपनी बात रखी। उसने कहा - ''मैं सभी लोगों से दीवाली पर पटाखे न जलाने की अपील करना चाहती हूं क्योंकि इससे वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ता है जो सेहत के लिए बहुत हानिकारक है। हर साल लाखों बच्चे वायु प्रदूषण की वजह से अपनी जान गवां देते हैं''। उसने अपनी बात को एक कार्ड बोर्ड पर लिखकर व्यक्त किया।

लिसिप्रिया मणिपुर की रहने वाली हैं। प्राकृतिक आपदाओं के चलते वे इस दिशा में प्रयास करने के लिए जागरूक हुईं। 2015 में नेपाल में आए भूकंप की खबरें देखकर उनका दिल दहल गया।

उन्होंने परिवार के साथ इंफाल से काठमांडू तक सहायता पहुंचाई। 2016 में जब वे दिल्ली आईं तो यहां की गंदगी और प्रदूषण को देखकर इसके खिलाफ मुहिम छेड़ी। जब वह ओडिशा गईं तो वहां पर लगातार टिटी जैसे तूफानों ने उन्हें पर्यावरण सुधारने पर विचार करने को मजबूर किया।

लिसिप्रिया ने वायु प्रदूषण के खिलाफ 'द चाइल्ड मूवमेंट' की भी शुरुआत की है। पिछले महीने इस बच्ची ने दिल्ली के विजय चौक में वायु प्रदूषण के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई थी। कांगुजम एक अभियान चला रही हैं ताकि स्कूलों में क्लाइमेट चेंज एक अनिवार्य विषय के तौर पर शामिल किया जाए। ये बच्ची अब तक 21 देशों की यात्रा कर चुकी है। उन्होंने कई नेशनल और इंटरनेशनल समारोह में क्लाइमेंट चेंज पर अपनी राय बयां की है।

