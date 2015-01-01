पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोस्तों ने नाम दिया लंबे बालों वाली परी:सबसे लंबे बालों वाली निलांशी पटेल ने तीसरी बार तोड़ा अपना ही रिकॉर्ड, अर्जेंटीना की टीनएज गर्ल को हराकर दर्ज किया गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में अपना नाम

2 मिनट पहले
  • पिछले साल इसके बालों की लंबाई 190 सेमी या 6 फीट, 2.8 इंच थी। वहीं फिलहाल पटेल की बालों की लंबाई 6 फीट, 6.7 इंच है
  • 2018 की शुरुआत में सबसे लंबे बाल होने का रिकॉर्ड अर्जेंटीना की ऐब्रिल लॉरेनजटी के नाम था। उसके बालों की लंबाई 152.5 सेमी थी

गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड और यू ट्यूब चैनल लोगों में छिपी अद्भुत योग्यता को सारी दुनिया के सामने लाता है। हाल ही में निलांशी पटेल ने तीसरी बार अपना ही रिकॉर्ड ब्रेक कर लोगों को हैरान कर दिया है। वे गुजरात में अरवल्ली जिले के मोडासा की रहने वाली हैं।

निलांशी दुनिया की पहली टीनएजर हैं जिन्होंने तीसरी बाल अपने ही बालों का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा है। वे बताती हैं उसने छ: साल की उम्र में आखिरी बार बाल कटवाए थे। 2018 में उसके बालों की लंबाई 170.5 सेंटीमीटर थी। बाद में उसने बालों को और बढ़ाया। पिछले साल इसके बालों की लंबाई 190 सेमी या 6 फीट, 2.8 इंच थी। वहीं फिलहाल पटेल की बालों की लंबाई 6 फीट, 6.7 इंच है।

2018 की शुरुआत में सबसे लंबे बाल होने का रिकॉर्ड अर्जेंटीना की ऐब्रिल लॉरेनजटी के नाम था। उसके बालों की लंबाई 152.5 सेमी थी। ऐब्रिल का रिकॉर्ड 17 साल की कीटो कवाहरा ने तोड़ा था जिनके बाल 155.5 सेमी लंबे थे। लेकिन इसी साल के आखिर में निलांशी ने 15 सेमी के मार्जिन से सबका रिकॉर्ड तोड़ते हुए यह खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया। निलांशी के अनुसार, ''मैं जब 6 साल की थी तब एक लोकल सैलून में मेरे बालों को इतनी बुरी तरह से काटा कि उसके बाद मैंने कभी बाल नहीं कटवाए। अब मेरे बाल ही मेरा लकी चार्म बन गये हैं''। निलांशी के दोस्त उसे सबसे लंबे बालों वाली परी 'रॅपन्ज़ेल' कह कर बुलाते हैं।

निलांशी बालों में बहुत ज्यादा कॉस्मेटिक का इस्तेमाल नहीं करतीं। वे हफ्ते में एक बार ही बाल धोती हैं और तेल से सिर की मालिश करती हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर निलांशी के बालों की खूब तारीफ हो रही है। इसे अब तक 2.2 लाख व्यूज और 5,300 लाइक्स मिले हैं। एक यूजर ने कहा - ''यह कल्पना से परे है कि एक लड़की बार-बार अपने ही बालों का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रही है''। वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने कहा - ''निलांशी के बाल उसकी हाइट से ज्यादा लंबे कब होंगे''।

