विंटर फैशन:तेज ठंड से बचने के लिए स्वेटर के साथ करें लॉन्ग कोट की पेयरिंग, जैकेट या पोंचू के साथ इसे पहन कर मेंटेन करें अपना स्टाइल

23 मिनट पहले
तेज ठंडक के बीच स्वेटर के साथ अपने लुक को फैशनेबल बनाने के लिए कुछ डिफरेंट स्टाइल कैरी करें। इन दिनों स्टाइलिश वुलन वियर की ऐसी कई वैरायटी मार्केट में मौजूद हैं जिन्हें कैरी कर आप फैशनेबल नजर आ सकती हैं। लॉन्ग कोट के साथ इसे फॉर्मल वियर के तौर पर पहनें। इसे लेदर जैकेट या पोंचू के साथ टीमअप कर नजर आएं सबसे खास।

लॉन्ग कोट से बढ़ेगा लुक
स्वेटर के साथ लॉन्ग कोट आपको स्टाइलिश लुक देगा। इस तरह आप ठंड से तो बचेंगी ही, साथ ही अपनी स्टाइल को भी बरकरार रख पाएंगी। इसके साथ एंकल लेंथ बूट्स की पेयरिंग खूब जंचती है। अगर आपके वॉर्डरोब में व्हाइट या ब्लैक कलर का लॉन्ग कोट है तो यह हर कलर के स्वेटर के साथ अच्छा लगता है। इसके साथ स्कार्फ या मफलर ओढ़ें।

ट्राय करें जैकेट
सर्दियों के लिए जैकेट परफेक्ट ऑप्शन है। डेनिम या फर वाले जैकेट पहनकर आप तेज ठंड से तो बचेगी ही, साथ ही अपनी स्टाइल को भी मेंटेन कर पाएंगी। अगर आपके पास कोई लेदर जैकेट है तो उसे अपने पुराने स्वेटर के ऊपर पहनें। इस तरह के जैकेट वेस्टर्न के अलावा एथनिक वियर के साथ भी अच्छे लगते हैं।

पोंचू के साथ पहनें
स्वेटर के साथ पोंचू पहनकर भी आप अपनी स्टाइल को मेंटेन कर सकती हैं। यह आपको फैशनेबल लुक देने के लिए पर्याप्त है। विंटर वियर का यह स्टाइल साड़ी के साथ भी पसंद किया जाता है। इसके लिए पोंचू का कलर ऐसा होना चाहिए जो आपके स्किन टोन को सूट करे। अगर स्वेटर का कलर लाइट है तो उसके साथ डार्क कलर का पोंचू अच्छा लगेगा।

