किचन टिप्स:पीसे हुए मसाले खराब होने से बचाने के लिए उसमें थोड़ा सा नमक डालें, दो तेल मिलाकर सब्जी बनाएं, इससे आपको नया टेस्ट मिलेगा

32 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अगर आप किसी सब्जी का स्वाद बदलना चाहती हैं, तो दो तरह के तेल का उपयोग करें
  • फटे दूध के पानी का इस्तेमाल आटा गंथूने में करें। इससे आटा मुलायम होगा

किचन में रहते हुए छोटी-छोटी बातों का ख्याल रखकर भी आप अपना वक्त बचा सकती हैं। कुछ ऐसे टिप्स हैं जिन्हें आजमाने से खाने का स्वाद तो बढ़ेगा ही, साथ ही खाना मजेदार भी बनेगा। ये टिप्स फूड इंग्रीडिएंट्स को लंबे समय तक खराब होने से भी बचाएंगे। एक बार ट्राय करके देखें।

1. पुरानी या बासी ब्रेड को पीस कर एयरटाइट डिब्बे में रख लें। बाद में इसका इस्तेमाल कटलेट या कबाब बनाने में करें। इससे वे टूटेंगे नहीं और टेस्टी भी बनेंगे।

2. रिच ग्रेवी बनाने के लिए प्याज, टमाटर, अदरक, लहसुन और काजू को कुछ देर उबालें। टमाटर का छिलका हटाने के बाद सभी चीजों को एकसाथ पीसकर छान लें। सर्व करने से पहले क्रीम डालें।

3. टमाटर का सलाद बनाने से पहले इसे धोकर दस मिनट के लिए फ्रीजर में रखें। इसके बाद मनचाहे शेप में आसानी से काट लें। टमाटर का शेप खराब नहीं होगा।

4. अगर आप किसी सब्जी का स्वाद बदलना चाहती हैं, तो दो तरह के तेल जैसे सरसों और सोयाबीन को एक साथ मिला कर उसमें सब्जी बनाएं। सब्जी का स्वाद अलग लगेगा।

5. फटे दूध के पानी का इस्तेमाल आटा गंथूने में करें। इससे आटा मुलायम होगा और रोटियां नर्म बनेंगी। इससे बनी रोटियां सेहत के लिए भी फायदेमंद हैं।

6. अगर आप गाजर को लंबे वक्त तक फ्रेश रखना चाहती हैं, तो इसे एल्युमिनियम फॉइल से कवर करके फ्रिज में रखें।

7. पिसे हुए मसालों को खराब होने से बचाने के लिए उसमें थोड़ा सा नमक मिलाकर रखें। ऐसा करने से मसाले खराब नहीं होते हैं।

