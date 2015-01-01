पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज क्या बनाऊं:मटर और हरी-लाल शिमला मिर्च को मिलाकर बनाएं कोरमा, इसे मध्यम आंच पर पकाएं और सर्व करें

आशा माथुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सब्जियां जब पकने लगें तो नमक और करी पाउडर डालकर 10 मिनट के लिए पकने दें
  • जब आलू पक जाए तो पैन में मटर, हरी और लाल शिमला मिर्च डालें, इसके बाद क्रीम डालकर पैन को ढक दें, आंच को मध्यम करके 10 मिनट के लिए पकने दें
