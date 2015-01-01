पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Make Mixed Dal Thepla By Boiling Mixed Pulses, Spread The Vegetables With Spices And Serve Masala Papad

आसान रेसिपी:मिली-जुली दालों को उबालकर बनाएं मिक्स दाल थेपला, पापड़ पर सब्जियों को मसाले के साथ स्प्रेड करके सर्व करें मसाला पापड़

नीलम अग्रवाल42 मिनट पहले
  • पैन में मक्खन डालकर तुरंत प्याज़, टमाटर डालें। मक्का के दाने और चनों को पैन में प्याज़ और टमाटर के साथ मिलाएं
  • गर्म तवे पर मध्यम से तेज़ आंच पर दोनों तरफ़ से हल्का-हल्का तेल लगाकर सेंकें। इसी तरह सभी थेपले बेलकर सेंक लें

हम तरह-तरह की दालें पकाकर और चने की सब्ज़ियां बनाकर परोसते हैं। अगर थोड़ा परिवर्तन किया जाए, तो इनसे मसाला पापड़ या थेपले जैसे कई व्यंजन बना सकते हैं। इन्हें बनाना कैसे है, इसकी रेसिपी देखते हैं।

मिक्स दाल थेपला
सामग्री :
मिली-जुली दाल (अरहर, मूंग, मसूर, चना, उड़द)- कुल 1 कप

पालक के पत्ते- 1/2 कप

आटा- 4 कप

बेसन- 2 बड़े चम्मच

तेल- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, मोयन के लिए

अदरक-हरी मिर्च का पेस्ट- 1 बड़ा चम्मच

कसूरी मेथी- 1 बड़ा चम्मच

नमक- स्वादानुसार

अजवाइन-1 छोटा चम्मच

सफ़ेद तिल- 1 छोटा चम्मच

हल्दी पाउडर- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

लाल मिर्च पाउडर- 1 छोटा चम्मच

हींग- 1/4 छोटी चम्मच

ऐसे बनाएं

  • दालों को 4-5 घंटे पहले धोकर और पानी में भिगोकर रखें। कुकर में दाल, पालक, नमक और पानी डालकर उबालें। तीन सीटी आने पर पांच मिनट तक धीमी आंच पर और पकाएं। पकी दाल को ठंडा करके मथनी या चम्मच से एक-सी करें।
  • अब बोल में आटा लें और पकी हुई दाल समेत सभी सामग्रियां मिलाएं और नरम आटा गूंध लें। इसे 5-10 मिनट के लिए ढंककर रखें। आटे की बराबर आकार की लोइयां बनाएं और पतला व गोलाकार थेपला बेलें।
  • गर्म तवे पर मध्यम से तेज़ आंच पर दोनों तरफ़ से हल्का-हल्का तेल लगाकर सेंकें। इसी तरह सभी थेपले बेलकर सेंक लें। तैयार थेपले मनपसंद सब्ज़ी या चटनी के साथ परोसें।

मसाला पापड़ सलाद
सामग्री :
पापड़- 3-4 तले हुए

चना दाल- 3 बड़े चम्मच 2-3 घंटे पहले भीगी हुई

प्याज़- 1 बड़े आकार का बारीक कटा हुआ

टमाटर- 1 बड़े आकार का बारीक कटा हुआ

चाट मसाला- 1/2 बड़ा चम्मच

काली मिर्च पाउडर- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

काला नमक, सादा नमक- स्वादानुसार

हरा धनिया- 2 बड़े चम्मच, कटा हुआ

नींबू का रस - थोड़ा सा

मक्का दाने- 2 बड़े चम्मच

मक्खन- 1 बड़ा चम्मच

मूंगफली- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, रोस्ट की हुई

ऐसे बनाएं

  • एक बर्तन में मक्का दाने और चना दाल डालें और हल्का-सा नमक डालकर उबालें। फ्रोज़न या ताज़े मक्के के दाने ले सकते हैं। इसके बाद इन्हें छलनी से छानकर पानी निथार लें।
  • पैन में मक्खन डालकर तुरंत प्याज़, टमाटर डालें। मक्का के दाने और चनों को पैन में प्याज़ और टमाटर के साथ मिलाएं। मूंगफली, काला नमक, सादा नमक, नींबू रस, काली मिर्च, हरा धनिया डालकर अच्छी तरह मिलाएं।
  • थोड़ा हरा धनिया सजाने के लिए भी रखें। अब सिंका या तला हुआ पापड़ लें। इसके ऊपर चना दाल का मिश्रण फैलाकर डालें।
  • ऊपर से हरा धनिया और चाट मसाला बुरकें। तैयार मसाला पापड़ सलाद को तुरंत खाने के लिए परोसें।
