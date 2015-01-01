पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Make Small Ceremonies By Calling Very Few And Special People In The Wedding, Avoid Gathering Crowds By Calling Different Guests In Every Ceremony.

महामारी के दौर में ऐसी हो वेडिंग:शादी में बेहद कम और खास लोगों को बुलाकर छोटी सेरेमनी करें, हर समारोह में मेहमानों को बुलाकर भीड़ जमा करने से बचें

मानसी पुजारा, बेंगलुरू31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शादी को दो या तीन दिन तक अलग-अलग भागों में पूरा किया जा सकता है। जैसे, पहले दिन दोपहर में प्री-वेडिंग लंच दे सकते हैं
  • शादी के वेन्यू पर जगह-जगह ऐसे साइन बोर्ड्स लगा दें जो मेहमानों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने और मास्क लगाने की याद दिलाएं

कोरोना वायरस का असर शादियों पर भी दिख रहा है। कोविड दौर में शादी का खाना कैसा हो? किस तरह मेहमानों की सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखा जाए? कैसे हैंड सैनिटाइज़र और मास्क के साथ ट्रेंडी दिखा जाए? थोड़ी-सी क्रिएटिविटी और इमेजिनेशन की मदद से कोविड दौर में भी एक ड्रीम वेडिंग प्लान की जा सकती है। चलिए जानते हैं कैसे :

मिनीमोनी- छोटी सेरेमनी
मिनीमोनी मतलब मिनी-सेरेमनी। इस तरह की शादी में बेहद कम और खास लोग ही बुलाए जाते हैं। इस मिनी समारोह में आप अपनी शादी का जोड़ा पहनेंगे, शादी का छोटा-सा मंच भी तैयार करेंगे, फोटोबूथ तैयार कर फोटोग्राफ्स लेंगे। लेकिन फेरे नहीं लेंगे। पूरी शादी की तारीख मिनीमोनी के बाद की ही निकालेंगे जिसमें बेहद कम लोगों के साथ छोटा-सा आशीर्वाद समारोह भी रख सकेंगे।

माइक्रो वेडिंग : कम मेहमानों वाली शादी
इस तरह की शादी में 20 से भी कम मेहमान बुलाए जा सकते हैं। इस तरह की शादी उन लोगों के लिए बहुत अच्छी है जिन्हें इंटिमेट वेडिंग्स पसंद हैं। अपने बजट को अच्छा खाना, मनोरंजन और किसी खास जगह पर खर्च कर सकते हैं। माइक्रो वेडिंग के बाद रिसेप्शन प्लान करने की जरूरत नहीं है।

शिफ्ट वेडिंग : हर शिफ्ट में होंगे अलग मेहमान
गेस्ट लिस्ट को छोटा नहीं करना चाहते हैं तो शिफ्ट वेडिंग प्लान कर सकते हैं। इस तरह के शादी समारोह में मेहमान शिफ्ट्स में आते हैं। हर शिफ्ट के बाद समारोह स्थल को सैनिटाइज किया जाता है। इस तरह सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी मेंटेन की जाती है।

मल्टीडे वेडिंग : हर समारोह में अलग मेहमान
शादी को दो या तीन दिन तक अलग-अलग भागों में पूरा किया जा सकता है। जैसे, पहले दिन दोपहर में प्री-वेडिंग लंच दे सकते हैं, दूसरे दिन सुबह ब्रंच रख सकते हैं। दोनों दिन अलग मेहमानों को बुला सकते हैं। इस तरह हर समारोह में अलग मेहमान बुलाकर उनके साथ क्वालिटी टाइम बिता सकेंगे।

शादी की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग
जो लोग शादी में शामिल नहीं हो पा रहे हैं उनके लिए शादी की लाइवस्ट्रीमिंग भी की जा सकती है। किसी वीडियो प्लेटफॉर्म पर उन्हें पूरी शादी लाइव दिखाई जा सकती है।

साइन बोर्ड्स
शादी के वेन्यू पर जगह-जगह ऐसे साइन बोर्ड्स लगा दें जो मेहमानों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने और मास्क लगाने की याद दिलाएं। उन्हें बुरा नहीं लगेगा, बल्कि वे समझेंगे कि ये सब उनकी सुरक्षा के लिए है।

