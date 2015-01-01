पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेडिंग फैशन विद स्टाइल:शादी वाले दिन ब्रोकेड से अपने लुक को बनाएं ग्रेसफुल, ब्रोकेड सिल्क की साड़ी पहनें या इससे बने लहंगे में छा जाएं

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ब्रोकेड के शरारे शॉर्ट और लॉन्ग दोनों तरह के कुर्ते के साथ पसंद किए जाते हैं
  • बनारसी सिल्क ब्रोकेड साड़ियाें के ब्राइट कलर्स कम मेकअप के साथ पहनने पर भी आपको बेहतरीन लुक देते हैं

इन दिनों होने वाली शादी में दुल्हन के लिए वेल्वेट, सिल्क या किसी और फैब्रिक के बजाय ब्रोकेड को ज्यादा पंसद किया जा रहा है। इस फैब्रिक का हेवी मटेरियल न सिर्फ आपको सर्दी लगने से बचाएगा बल्कि इसकी शाइनिंग ब्राइडल लुक को कई गुना बढ़ा देती है।

अपने वेडिंग डे को ब्रोकेड से बना शरारा पहनकर खास बनाया जा सकता है। वैसे भी गोल्ड और सिल्वर धागों से मिलकर बने होने की वजह से ब्रोकेड काफी महंगे फैब्रिक्स की कैटेगरी में शामिल है। ब्राइडल वियर में ब्रोकेड के साथ फैशन डिजाइनर्स भी कई एक्सपेरिमेंट कर इसे खास बना रहे हैं।

ब्रोकेड से बना लहंगा।
ब्रोकेड से बना लहंगा।

ऑन डिमांड हैं लहंगे
प्लेन कुर्ते के साथ ब्रोकेड वाले लहंगे ऑन डिमांड हैं। आपके फैशन सेंस में नजाकत और रॉयल्टी दोनों को बयां करने के लिए रॉयल ब्लू कलर का लहंगा पर्याप्त है। इस तरह के लहंगे प्लेन ब्लाउज के साथ भी अच्छे लगते हैं। रिच लुक के लिए आप प्लेन के बजाय एंब्रॉयडरी युक्त लहंगे का चयन भी कर सकती हैं।

ब्रोकेड डिजाइनर साड़ी।
ब्रोकेड डिजाइनर साड़ी।

साड़ी में छाया ये फैब्रिक

बनारसी सिल्क ब्रोकेड साड़ियाें के ब्राइट कलर्स कम मेकअप के साथ पहनने पर भी आपको बेहतरीन लुक देते हैं। इसके साथ सिंपल स्लीव्स पहनने के बजाय पेप्लम या झालर स्लीव्स ट्राय कर सकती हैं।

ब्रोकेड दुपट‌्टा।
ब्रोकेड दुपट‌्टा।

ये विकल्प भी अपनाएं
सिर्फ शरारा ही नहीं बल्कि दुपट्‌टे, मैक्सी ड्रेस, गाउन, अनारकली और स्कर्ट में भी ब्रोकेड ट्रेंडिंग है। इसके साथ मेटल से लेकर कुंदन की ज्वेलरी खूब पसंद की जाती है। अगर आप इससे बना गरारा लेने के बारे में सोच रही हैं तो ये कई डिजाइन में उपलब्ध है। इसमें लेस, बीड्स या गोटा पट्‌टी लगाकर इसे खास बनाया जा सकता है।

