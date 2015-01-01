पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विदेशी महिला का देश प्रेम:मॉडल से शेफ बनी सारा टोड, वे विदेशों में भारतीय खाने के प्रति लोगों की गलत धारणा को बदलना चाहती हैं

4 मिनट पहले
  • उन्होंने भारत के प्रति प्रेम को गोवा में अपने पहले रेस्टोरेंट की ओपनिंग से बढ़ाया है
  • सारा इस देश की तारीफ करते नहीं थकती। उन्हें गोवा बहुत पसंद है क्योंकि यहां रहते हुए वे अपने होम टाउन क्वींसलैंड की प्राकृतिक सुदंरता महसूस कर पाती हैं

मास्टर शेफ ऑस्ट्रेलिया में इंडियन डिशेज से लोगों को दिलों में खास जगह बनाने वाली सारा टोड का जन्म ऑस्ट्रेलिया के क्वींसलैंड में हुआ। 18 साल की उम्र में मॉडलिंग के लिए वे सिडनी चली गईं। एक सफल मॉडल बनने के बाद पिछले पांच सालों से वे सेलिब्रिटी शेफ के तौर पर अपनी खास पहचान रखती हैं।

उन्होंने भारत के प्रति प्रेम को गोवा में अपने पहले रेस्टोरेंट की ओपनिंग से बढ़ाया है। इंडियन कुजीन के बारे में बात करते हुए सारा कहती हैं - ''भारत के हर राज्य यहां तक कि गांव के खाने की भी अपनी खासियत है। असम से लेकर कश्मीर और गोवा में हर बार घूमने के दौरान यहां खाने में इस्तेमाल होने वाली सामग्री और तकनीक को करीब से जानने का प्रयास किया है''।

इसी तकनीक का इस्तेमाल मैंने अपने खाने में किया। सारा के अनुसार ''भारत विविधता वाला देश है। यहां रहकर मैं रिजनल कुजीन को बढ़ावा देना चाहती हूं ताकि लोगों को यहां खाने में इस्तेमाल होने वाली सामग्री और फूड टेक्नोलॉजी के बारे में पता चल सके''।

सारा की योजना दिल्ली में अपना रेस्टोरेंट खोलने की है। वह भारतीय खाने के प्रति लोगों की गलत धारणा को बदलना चाहती हैं। वे कहती हैं ''इंडियन फूड सारी दुनिया में मशहूर हैं। लेकिन वास्तव में जो खाना भारतवासी अपने घरों में खाते हैं, उसके बारे में विदेशियों को जानकारी कम ही है। दरअसल भारत एक ऐसा देश है जो योगा पद्धति और आयुर्वेदिक कुजीन के लिए जाना जाता है। सेहत के नजरिये से भी यह खाना सबसे अच्छा है''।

सारा के अनुसार, ''भारतीय आहार ने मेरी कुकिंग स्टाइल को पूरी तरह से बदल दिया है। इस खाने में इस्तेमाल होने वाले मसालों की खुशबू और स्वाद इसे खास बनाते हैं। इन मसालों के बिना मैं खुद कभी कुकिंग नहीं कर सकती''। सारा इस देश की तारीफ करते नहीं थकती। उन्हें गोवा बहुत पसंद है क्योंकि यहां रहते हुए वे अपने होम टाउन क्वींसलैंड की प्राकृतिक सुदंरता महसूस कर पाती हैं।

