नेक पहल:मुंबई की स्टूडेंट बरखा सेठ ने अपने भाई के साथ मिलकर उन महिलाओं को दिया एक मंच जिन्होंने साइंस के क्षेत्र में सराहनीय काम किया है

  इस वेबसाइट में एक कार्यक्रम भी शामिल किया गया है जहां एक्सपर्ट से स्टूडेंट्स को प्रोफेशनल गाइडेंस मिलेगा
  बरखा अपने इस प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर काफी उत्साहित हैं। वे कहती हैं मैंने अपनी फिजिक्स क्लास में हमेशा लड़कियों की संख्या कम ही देखी है

आमतौर पर साइंस को पुरुष प्रधान क्षेत्र माना जाता है। हालांकि यही वो फील्ड भी हैं जहां महिलाओं का योगदान भी कम नहीं है। मुंबई के दो स्टूडेंट्स ने साइंस, इंजीनियरिंग, गणित और टेक्नोलॉजी में महिलाओं द्वारा किए गए सराहनीय प्रयास को एक मंच प्रदान करने का प्रयास किया है। वे महिलाओं के योगदान को लोगों के सामने लाना चाहते हैं।

धीरूभाई अंबानी इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के स्टूडेंट बरखा सेठ और क्षितिज सेठ ने डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूडब्ल्यू डॉट द साइंटिफिक वुमेन डॉट कॉम के नाम से अपनी वेबसाइट लॉन्च की है। इसके जरिये वे महिलाओं को विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में आगे बढ़ने और उनके सराहनीय कामों को आम लोगों तक पहुंचाने की दिशा में प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इस वेबसाइट में एक कार्यक्रम भी शामिल किया गया है जहां एक्सपर्ट से स्टूडेंट्स को प्रोफेशनल गाइडेंस मिलेगा।

बरखा अपने इस प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर काफी उत्साहित हैं। वे कहती हैं मैंने अपनी फिजिक्स क्लास में हमेशा लड़कियों की संख्या कम ही देखी है। लड़कियां इंजीनियरिंग या फीजिक्स के बजाय बायोलॉजी या मेडिसिन में अपना करिअर बनाना पसंद करती हैं।

बरखा ने अपने भाई के साथ एक सर्वे किया और पाया कि 25 प्रतिशत लड़कियां इंजीनियरिंग के क्षेत्र में जाना पसंद करती हैं जबकि 75 प्रतिशत मेडिसिन या इससे जुड़ी अन्य शाखा में अपना करिअर बनाना चाहती हैं।

