समाज की बंदिशों को तोड़ बढ़ी आगे:नंदिनी भौमिक शादियों में निभाती हैं पंडित की भूमिका, वे लोगों की इस सोच को बदलना चाहती हैं कि पंडित का काम सिर्फ पुरुष कर सकते हैं

  • उनके साथ तीन और महिला पुरोहित रहती हैं जो सारे धार्मिक आयोजन पूरे करती हैं
  • उनके जीवन और कार्यों पर आधारित एक बंगाली फिल्म भी बनी है

बंगाली शादियों में महिला पंडित की भूमिका निभाते नंदिनी भौमिक को देखा जा सकता है। नंदिनी शादियों में होने वाले पूजा-पाठ का अनुष्ठान कराती हैं। उनके साथ तीन और महिला पुरोहित रहती हैं जो विधिवत सारे धार्मिक आयोजन पूरे करती हैं। इनके नाम रूमा रॉय, सेमंती बैनर्जी और पुलोमी चक्रवर्ती है। बंगाल में नंदिनी के ग्रुप को 'शुभमस्तु' के नाम से जाना जाता है।

भौमिक के अनुसार, ऐसे कई वर-वधु भी है जो शादी के दौरान संस्कृत में पढ़े जाने वाले श्लोक का अर्थ जानना चाहते हैं। मैं उन्हें इन श्लोक का इंग्लिश और बंगाली में अर्थ भी बताती हूं। भौमिक को इस कार्य की प्रेरणा आचार्य गौरी धर्मपाल से मिली जो कोलकाता के प्रतिष्ठित लेडी बोर्नबोन कॉलेज में संस्कृत की प्रोफेसर हैं। नंदिनी पिछले 10 सालों के दौरान 40 शादियां करा चुकी हैं।

नंदिनी कोलकाता की जाधवपुर यूनिवर्सिटी में संस्कृत की प्रोफेसर हैं। इसके अलावा वे एक थियेटर आर्टिस्ट भी हैं। नंदिनी की एक बेटी है। उनके जीवन और कार्यों पर आधारित एक बंगाली फिल्म भी बनी है जिसका नाम 'ब्रहमा जनेन गोपान कोम्मोटी' है। वे लोगों की इस सोच को बदलना चाहती हैं कि पुरोहित का काम सिर्फ पुरुष ही कर सकते हैं। जबकि महिलाएं भी इस काम को करने से समर्थ हैं।

